Nvidia criticizes Biden administration's new AI export restrictions

(MENAFN) Tech leader Nvidia has voiced strong opposition to a new executive order by the Biden administration aimed at regulating the export of US-developed artificial intelligence (AI) technologies to adversarial nations.



The policy, announced by the White House on Monday, seeks to encourage the sharing of USmade AI technologies with allied nations while restricting the sale of advanced chips to countries deemed a national security risk. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo stated, “This policy will help build a trusted ecosystem around the world and allow us to protect against national security risks associated with AI, while ensuring controls do not stifle innovation or US technological leadership.”



She emphasized the importance of balancing security concerns with the need for international collaboration and the evolving nature of AI technology.



However, Nvidia’s vice president of government affairs, Ned Finkle, criticized the policy in a statement on the company’s website, calling it “unprecedented and misguided.” Finkle warned that the rule jeopardizes global progress in AI and risks undermining innovation and economic growth worldwide.

MENAFN15012025000045016755ID1109093047