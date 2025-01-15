Lebanese Leader stresses importance of forming new administration

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, Lebanese Leader General Joseph Aoun underscored that there should be no obstacles preventing the swift formation of the new government. He pointed out that Lebanon is currently at a pivotal moment, with significant opportunities available that must be seized to ensure the country's future progress.



Leader Aoun stressed the importance of sending clear and positive messages to the international community, demonstrating Lebanon's ability to govern itself effectively, carry out its reconstruction efforts with full transparency, and build a strong and stable state.



He emphasized that the ultimate goal is to create a state that embodies justice, equality, and the values of coexistence for all its citizens, ensuring that everyone can live with dignity and security.



He also noted that achieving this vision requires cooperation, unity, and concerted effort from all sectors of society. In addition, Leader Aoun strongly rejected any violations or attacks on Lebanese territory, affirming, "We are pushing for an Israeli withdrawal and the deployment of the army in the south," as part of efforts to safeguard Lebanon's sovereignty and security.

MENAFN15012025000045016755ID1109092048