Calltower Appoints Andy Murphy As Sales Director For EMEA

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Seasoned Sales Leader to Drive Growth and Expansion in the EMEA Region

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, ROCHESTER, NY, MONTREAL, QC, LONDON, Jan. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CallTower , a global leader in delivering unified communications, contact center, and collaboration solutions, including Microsoft Teams , Webex by Cisco , and Zoom , announced the appointment of Andy Murphy as the new Sales Director for Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA).

Andy Murphy brings over two decades of experience in the telecommunications and sectors, with a proven track record of driving sales growth and building strong client relationships. His previous roles include senior sales positions at leading firms such as British Telecom, Mitel, and 8x8, where he consistently exceeded sales targets and spearheaded successful market expansion initiatives.

Paul Holden, Vice President of EMEA Sales at CallTower, expressed enthusiasm for Andy's appointment: "We are thrilled to welcome Andy Murphy to our EMEA leadership team. His extensive experience and strategic vision align perfectly with CallTower's commitment to delivering exceptional communication solutions to our clients. Andy's leadership will be instrumental in driving our growth and strengthening our presence in the EMEA region.

In addition to this strategic hire, CallTower recently announced its successful acquisition of Inoria , a move that enhances its global service capabilities and marks a strategic milestone in CallTower's mission to deliver best-of-breed CCaaS solutions, expand its Customer Experience (CX) and Conversational Artificial Intelligence (CAI) capabilities to the global market.

About CallTower

Transforming how we connect across the globe! Dive into the future of global communication with CallTower, where the forefront of innovation meets the vast expanse of connectivity. CallTower is revolutionizing communications through cutting-edge technology. CallTower delivers seamless MS Teams, Zoom, and Webex voice solutions elevated by the integration of AI technology, comprehensive contact center solutions and one-click failover, marking a significant milestone in the communication landscape.

Since its establishment in 2002, CallTower has evolved into a global cloud-based, enterprise-class cloud communications (unified communications, contact center and collaboration) solutions provider, catering to the needs of expanding businesses globally. CallTower offers and supports cutting-edge solutions such as Operator Connect for Microsoft® Teams, MS Teams Direct Routing, GCC High Teams Direct Routing, Microsoft® 365, Cisco® Webex Calling / UCM, Cisco® CCP, Zoom Phone, Zoom (BYOB), and a range of contact center options, including Five9 for business customers.

