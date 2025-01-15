General Staff Reports 170 Clashes On Frontline Over Past Day, 70 Attacks Repelled In Pokrovsk Sector

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On January 14, a total of 170 combat engagements occurred on the frontline in Ukraine, with the most intense fighting in the Pokrovsk sector, where the Ukrainian forces repelled 70 attacks.

This was reported by General Staff Spokesperson Andrii Kovalov on a television broadcast, according to Ukrinform

In the Kharkiv sector , the enemy launched two near Vovchansk but failed to achieve success.

In the Kupiansk sector , the Russian forces attacked five times near Nova Kruhliakivka and Tabaivka.

In the Lyman sector , 17 enemy assaults were recorded near Kopanky, Hrekivka, Novoyehorivka, Raihorodka, Makiivka, Zarichne, Terny, and Hryhorivka.

In the Siversk sector , the Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled 13 attacks near Bilohorivka, Verkhniokamianske, Ivano-Darivka, and Vyimka.

In the Kramatorsk sector , 14 Russian attacks were stopped near Chasiv Yar, Stupochky, Predtechyne, and Oleksandro-Shultyne.

In the Toretsk sector , eight unsuccessful enemy assaults occurred near Toretsk and Shcherbenivka.

Noon

In the Pokrovsk sector , the Ukrainian forces halted 70 enemy attacks near Yantarne, Novotoretske, Promin, Zelene, Novyi Trud, Zvirove, Uspenivka, Novoandriivka, Petropavlivka, and Shevchenko.

In the Novopavlivka sector , the enemy launched eight attacks near Kostiantynopil, Velyka Novosilka, and Neskuchne.

In the Prydniprovske sector , the Russian forces attempted three assaults to dislodge the Ukrainian units but were unsuccessful.

In the operational zone in Kursk region , the Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled 24 attacks. Also, the enemy conducted nine aviation strikes (using 13 guided aerial bombs) on its own territory.

No combat engagements were reported in the Orikhiv and Huliaipole sectors , but the enemy continued artillery shelling and drone strikes on the Ukrainian positions and civilian infrastructure.

No signs of enemy offensive group formation were detected in the Volyn and Polissia sectors .

Noofin

On January 14, the enemy conducted 50 airstrikes and dropped 89 guided aerial bombs. Additionally, there were 5,441 artillery strikes, including 143 from multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS). The enemy employed 3,086 kamikaze drones in their operations.

Russian airstrikes targeted areas near Ryzhkovychi, Rybtsi, Vilne, Yamne, Lisne, Bezruky, Velykyi Burluk, Kupiansk, Hlushkivka, Novoosynove, Zvanivka, Oleksandro-Kalynove, Kostiantynivka, Oleksandropil, Nova Poltavka, Tarasivka, and Preobrazhenka.

Over the past day, Ukrainian rocket forces and artillery units hit two enemy command posts, four clusters of enemy personnel, one critical enemy facility.

As reported by Ukrinform, since the start of the full-scale invasion on February 24, 2022, Russia's total combat losses are estimated at approximately 812,670, including 1,580 casualties in the past 24 hours alone.