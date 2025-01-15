Mardan Medical Complex Staff Accused Of Assaulting Mentally Ill Woman One Arrested, One At Large

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Mardan: A shocking incident has come to light at Mardan Medical Complex (MMC), where two staff members allegedly assaulted a mentally ill woman. have arrested one of the accused, while the other remains at large.

According to police reports, Liaqat Ali, a resident of Dubai Adda in Mardan, filed a complaint at the Dubai Adda police post, stating that his 32-year-old sister (identified as Z) had gone missing from their home. A few days later, the woman returned and revealed that she had been sexually assaulted by two hospital staff members under the guise of a medical check-up.

The police confirmed that the incident occurred during the first week of January. An FIR was registered at Sheikh Maltoon Police Station, and investigations were initiated. One of the accused, a Class IV employee of the hospital named Aziz, was arrested, while the second accused, Zakir, remains in hiding.

The FIR detailed that the assault took place in the Outpatient Department (OPD) and gynecology operation theater of the hospital. It was alleged that Aziz befriended the woman during her medical check-up, falsely claiming to be a doctor. He later called her back to the hospital and confined her in a room near the hospital gate, where he and Zakir repeatedly assaulted her.

During the investigation, Aziz disclosed that a disagreement arose between him and Zakir over the victim. Zakir reportedly abducted the woman and held her at an undisclosed location for several days.

Both accused are Class IV employees at MMC. The hospital administration confirmed their suspension and issued an official notification regarding the matter.

The police are continuing their efforts to apprehend Zakir, while further investigations are underway to ensure justice for the victim.