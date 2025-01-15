Vehicle deliveries in Volkswagen Group drop 2.3 percent in 2024 over lower sales in China
(MENAFN) Vehicle deliveries in Volkswagen Group experience decrease of 2.3 percent to 9.03 million in the last year as a result of declining sales in China, as mentioned in a new statement.
The group comprises car brands Volkswagen, Audi, Bugatti, Seat, Skoda, as well as Porsche.
Sales of battery electric vehicle (BEV) dropped by 3.4 percent to 744,800 units in 2024, meanwhile sales of BEV in China, which is the biggest sales market for the group, increased by 12 percent to 40,100.
Volkswagen Group’s deliveries in China fell by 9.5 percent to 3.2 million, while deliveries to Europe dropped by 0.4 percent to around 3.3 million units, and finally deliveries to North America soared by 6.4 percent to a little more than 1 million units.
Electric vehicles (EVs) added up to 8.3 percent of the group's overall sales.
The group’s deliveries of Volkswagen-branded vehicles dropped by 1.4 percent to 4.8 million in 2024, driven by a decline in sales in China.
