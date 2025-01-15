K’Taka HC Adjourns Hearing In MUDA Case To Jan 27; Asks Lokayukta ADGP To Submit Report

(MENAFN- IANS) Dharwad (Karnataka), Jan 15 (IANS) The Karnataka High Court's Dharwad Bench on Wednesday adjourned the hearing in the plea seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into a case related to the alleged irregularities in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) to January 27.

The Bench headed by Justice M. Nagaprasanna further directed the Lokayukta Additional Director General of (ADGP) to submit the investigation report one day prior to the date of the next hearing in the case to the court.

Senior counsel Maninder Singh submitted arguments for the petitioner Snehamayi Krishna and senior counsels Professor Ravivarma Kumar, Abhishek Manu Singhvi appeared for Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Kapil Sibal and Advocate General K. Shashi Kiran Shetty represented the state government.

Senior Counsel Dushyant Dave had appeared for the fourth accused in the case, land owner Devaraju.

The Bench had directed the counsels to restrict their submissions to whether the matter needs to be handed over to the CBI or not.

The Bench also questioned the Karnataka Lokayukta as to why it has not submitted the investigation report so far.

The court directed the counsel representing the Lokayukta Venkatesh Arabatti to submit the report on findings of the investigation till date on January 16.

Counsel Maninder Singh submitted that the investigation needs to be unbiased and it should create trust among the people.

“An unbiased probe is difficult when politicians are involved in the case. An independent investigation is required. The police deputed by the state government are carrying out the investigation. Lokayukta police officers take charge on deputation and an impartial probe is not possible,” he said.

“The accused had got sites worth Rs 56 crore illegally. The CM's wife has returned those sites hurriedly. The state government is resolved to protect the accused in the case. The government consented to accept the return of the sites in one day,” he submitted.

Counsel Maninder Singh further stated that the officers attached to the Urban Development Department had taken away 145 files and the Deputy SP of Mysuru Lokayukta had written a letter in this regard.

Counsel Prof. Kumar objected and stated that this argument was not related to the MUDA case.

The High Court Bench intervened and asked counsel Singh whether the submission was related to the MUDA case.

In turn, Singh submitted that the Lokayukta Deputy SP had not disclosed which files were taken away and files related to this case might also be there.

Counsel Kapil Sibal sought time to file objections to the writ petition.

Considering the request, the Bench adjourned the matter to January 27.

Petitioner Snehamayi Krishna had submitted a petition before the court demanding a probe by the CBI against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. He had stated in his petition that he does not think that the Lokayukta can ensure a transparent probe and hence the CBI enquiry was being sought.

CM Siddaramaiah is facing an investigation by Lokayukta and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the case for allegedly getting 14 MUDA sites allotted to his family by violating all rules.

CM Siddaramaiah has filed a petition seeking quashing of proceedings against him in the MUDA case.

The Chief Minister was booked under Sections 120B, 166, 403, 406, 420, 426, 465, 468, 340, and 351 of the IPC.

Under Sections 9 and 13 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, Sections 3, 53 and 54 of the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act and Sections 3 and 4 of the Karnataka Land Grabbing Prohibition Act.