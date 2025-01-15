Customs seizes USD70,000 worth of human hair at Moscow airport from traveler

(MENAFN)

110 pounds (about 50 kg) of human hair costs about USD70,000 were taken by customs officers at Moscow's Domodedovo Airport from the luggage of a foreign traveler coming from Dubai.



The 37-year-old man was stopped through a luggage check following passing from the airport's "green" lane, which is designated for travelers who had nothing to declare, in line with the customs press office.



300 bundles of natural hair in a variety of hues and varieties were found in seven plastic bags by the government. The man stated he was not aware of the declaration processes and outlined himself as a hairstylist returning from a globe beauty festival. He said he planned to utilize the hair to make wigs, extensions, and hairpieces in Russia and estimated its worth at USD3,000.



The traveler was charged by government of breaking customs declaration laws, and a judge assessed an administrative punishment of more than USD32,000.



