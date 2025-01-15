Advisor To KP CM Expresses Anger Over Medicine Shortages At Landi Kotal Hospital, Summons MS

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Landi Kotal: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister's Advisor on Health, Ehtesham Ali, expressed strong displeasure over the unavailability of medicines and absenteeism of staff during his surprise visit to Landi Kotal Headquarters Hospital. The advisor also summoned the Medical Superintendent (MS) for explanations.

Sources revealed that the surprise visit took place yesterday evening, where Ehtesham Ali met patients, listened to their grievances, and inspected the hospital's store and other facilities. He was accompanied by Additional Secretary and HRM, Khizar Hayat.

During the visit, the advisor interacted with patients in the emergency department and inquired about the availability of medicines. Patients complained that they had to purchase all medicines, including essential items like cannulas and needles, from outside the hospital. One patient even showed the advisor the items they had bought from the market.

When asked why the hospital failed to provide these items despite receiving funds for medicines, the patients responded that they were unaware but confirmed that the hospital did not supply them with essential medicines.

Ehtesham Ali subsequently inspected the emergency medicine store, where he found the stock almost empty. Expressing frustration, he directed Additional Secretary Khizar Hayat to take stern action against the hospital administration for negligence.

The advisor emphasized the importance of ensuring adequate medical supplies for patients and promised to address the issue promptly.