Armored Vehicles, Shells, Drones: Germany Handed Over New Batch Of Aid To Ukraine

In another package of military aid, Germany handed over ammunition of various calibers, a large number of drones, and armored to Ukraine.

The list has been updated on the German government's website, Ukrinform reports.

In particular, our country received 20 MRAP mine-resistant vehicles and ammunition for LEOPARD 1 main battle tanks.

The package includes 14 thousand 155-mm artillery shells and 19 thousand 122-mm artillery shells, 11 thousand 120-mm mines, and 495 HK 416 assault rifles.

Ukraine also received 600 HF-1 attack drones and various types of reconnaissance drones: 50 VECTOR units with spare parts, 46 RQ-35 HEIDRUNs and 43 SONGBIRDs.

In addition, the Defense Forces received binoculars, blankets, tourniquets, etc. from Germany .

The updated list includes weapons that are being prepared for transfer. In particular, these are additional Marder armored personnel carriers, Aito30 armored personnel carriers (RKT-30 armored personnel carriers with a mobile fire control center), MRAPs, and RCH 155 wheeled howitzers.

As Ukrinform reported , German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said during a meeting with Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv that his government had prepared everything necessary for additional assistance to Ukraine worth 3 billion euros.