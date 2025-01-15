Jonita Gandhi’S ‘Channa’ Reflects On The Shifts In A Relationship

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 15 (IANS) Playback Jonita Gandhi, who is known for songs like 'Gilehriyaan', 'What Jhumka', 'Dil Ka Telephone', has started 2025 on a high note as she has released her new track 'Channa'. The song beautifully captures unspoken emotions and unfulfilled longing.

The track blends English, Hindi, and Punjabi, and reflects the bittersweet feelings of love and waiting. The of the song also features Gurfateh Pirzada, who was recently seen in the streaming series 'Call Me Bae'.

Talking about the song, Jonita shared,“The song was conceived at a jam session with my friends Siddhant Bhosle and Soham Mukherji, I wanted to create something soulful, real, authentic to my life experience, but also groovy. Shooting the video required me to really step outside of my comfort zone and try new things”.

She further mentioned,“It was my second time working with Jugaad and I feel our director Bhavna and DOP Nirali really captured the essence of the story behind the song. They made me feel comfortable to be inhibited on set, it was a new experience for me to be on screen with a co-actor in one of my music videos and I'm grateful to Gurfateh for being so incredible to work with”.

“'Channa' is about a breakup but goes beyond the obvious. It reflects on the shifts in a relationship when dynamics change, and you feel like you're more invested than the other person. This feeling of longing and imbalance is something so many of us can relate to, and I wanted the song to reflect that vulnerability and honesty”, she added.

Earlier, Jonita opened the set for the global pop icon Dua Lipa in Mumbai. Jonita Gandhi, who hails from Canada, is known for her work in the Indian film and music industries.

She has sung songs across Indian languages like Hindi, Tamil, Telugu along with Punjabi, Marathi, Gujarati, Bengali. Some of her most acclaimed songs include 'The Breakup Song', ' Mental Manadhil'. She made her singing debut with 'Chennai Express'.