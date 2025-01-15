Delegates Appreciated Efforts Of Students Of Journalism At 17Th GFFN

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida: The second edition of the official newsletter, Cine Fiesta, was released on the second day of the 17th Global Festival Noida (GFFN) at Marwah Film City. This edition, meticulously crafted by the students of the AAFT School of Journalism and Mass Communication, provided comprehensive coverage of the festival's events, seminars, and cultural showcases.



Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of the International Chamber of and Entertainment (ICMEI) and Chancellor of AAFT University of Media & Arts, lauded the students and faculty for their unwavering commitment to delivering timely and insightful coverage of the festival. He remarked,“The dedication and professionalism exhibited by our students in producing 'Cine Fiesta' are truly commendable. Their work not only documents the festival's proceedings but also enhances the experience for all attendees.”



The release ceremony was graced by several distinguished personalities, including:Heena Kaul – Model & Social Media Influencer, Divya Bahl – Celebrity Makeup Artist, Poonam Yadav – Model & Actress, Deepika Gupta – Fashion Blogger, Aroon Bakshi – Actor & Singer, Deepa Sondhi – Fashion Designer, Gagan Singh – Model & Actor, Royal Manjot Singh – Actor, Milan Kumar Sahu – Deputy Director, National Council for Vocational Education and Training (NCVET), Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, Government of India



The presence of these luminaries added prestige to the occasion, reflecting the festival's significance in the realms of cinema, fashion, and media. The second edition of 'Cine Fiesta' featured in-depth articles on the day's events, including the seminar on the“Future of Cinema Post Digitalisation,” which delved into the evolving landscape of the film industry in the digital age. The newsletter also included interviews with key speakers and participants, providing readers with exclusive insights into the festival's diverse activities.



The 17th Global Film Festival Noida continues to serve as a dynamic platform for cultural exchange, artistic expression, and industry discourse. The contributions of the AAFT School of Journalism and Mass Communication, through 'Cine Fiesta,' play a pivotal role in documenting and disseminating the festival's multifaceted proceedings to a broader audience.



