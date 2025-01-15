President Ilham Aliyev's UAE Visit Marks Milestone In Bilateral Relations

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nazrin Abdul
On January 13, 2025, President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan
arrived in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for a pivotal business
visit at the invitation of President sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al
Nahyan. The visit underscores Azerbaijan's significant role in
global sustainability efforts, as the country joins other selected
nations, including leaders from the Turkic world, at the Abu Dhabi
Sustainability Week (ADSW) summit. This event gathers global
leaders to discuss vital issues of sustainability and climate
action.
Besides, President Ilham Aliyev's participation highlights
Azerbaijan's growing influence in regional and international
affairs, reflecting his multifaceted diplomatic approach and
Azerbaijan's role as an important partner for the UAE.
Throughout the visit, President Ilham Aliyev's strategic
politics and the strengthened ties between Azerbaijan and the UAE
were emphasized, particularly in sectors such as renewable energy
and regional cooperation.
In a meeting held one-on-one, the UAE President fondly recalled
his official visit to Azerbaijan in 2024 and his trip during COP29,
along with the meetings and discussions he had with the Azerbaijani
President during these visits. In his turn, President Ilham Aliyev
praised the excellent level of political relations and pointed to
the expanding economic and trade ties. He underscored that the
UAE's investments in Azerbaijan's renewable energy sector serve as
a testament to the friendship and partnership between the two
countries.
It is a fact that the economic relationship between Azerbaijan
and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) continues to grow, and it is
marked by strategic collaboration in diverse sectors, with green
energy emerging as a key area of cooperation. The diplomatic and
economic ties between the two nations have evolved over the years,
underpinned by shared interests in sustainability, energy security,
and economic development.
Strengthening economic ties: Azerbaijan and the
UAE's growing partnership
The economic relationship between Azerbaijan and the United Arab
Emirates (UAE) has continued to thrive in recent years,
characterized by a strategic collaboration across various sectors,
with green energy standing out as a key area of cooperation. The
diplomatic and economic ties between the two nations have evolved
significantly, supported by shared interests in sustainability,
energy security, and economic development.
Azerbaijan and the UAE continue to enhance their relationship,
grounded in mutual friendship and respect. Their partnership is
founded on shared values and a strong foundation of trust, aligning
their common objectives and fostering an environment conducive to
long-term collaboration. This growing alliance has not only
strengthened bilateral trade but also positioned both countries as
key players in the global push for sustainable energy solutions and
economic transformation.
As their relationship progresses, Azerbaijan and the UAE are
focusing on new opportunities for joint ventures, particularly in
the realm of green energy. Their commitment to further enhancing
their strategic partnership serves as a foundation for future
growth and deeper collaboration in various sectors, ensuring both
nations' prosperous and sustainable future.
Green energy: A cornerstone of strategic
partnership
Azerbaijan's energy sector is central to the country's economic
relations with the UAE. While Azerbaijan has long been a key player
in Europe's energy security due to its vast oil and gas reserves,
it is increasingly focusing on diversifying its energy portfolio by
investing in renewable energy sources, particularly green energy.
This strategic shift aligns with Azerbaijan's goal of becoming a
significant electricity supplier, especially from renewable
sources, by harnessing its renewable energy potential.
Azerbaijan's Caspian Sea region holds substantial wind energy
potential, estimated at 157 gigawatts. The government has set a
target for renewable energy to account for 30-40 percent of the
country's electricity production by 2030. In line with these
objectives, Azerbaijan and the UAE have strengthened their
cooperation, particularly in solar energy projects. The Garadagh
Solar Power Plant, the largest of its kind in the Caspian region
and the CIS, is a prime example of this collaboration. The plant,
which was inaugurated in October 2024, was established as part of a
broader agreement between Azerbaijan's Ministry of Energy,
AzerEnergy OJSC, and the UAE's Masdar company.
The foundation for the Garadagh Solar Power Plant was laid in
2022, with the participation of President Ilham Aliyev,
underscoring the importance of this project. During the opening
ceremony, President Aliyev highlighted the high level of bilateral
relations and expressed optimism about the future of Azerbaijan-UAE
cooperation in energy, trade, tourism, and other sectors. The
successful completion of the Garadagh project reflects the shared
commitment to green energy and sustainable development, and it is
expected to provide a substantial contribution to Azerbaijan's
renewable energy targets.
Expanding trade and economic
relations
Beyond energy, Azerbaijan and the UAE have made significant
strides in expanding economic and trade relations. A joint
intergovernmental commission on economic, trade, and technical
cooperation has been instrumental in fostering business ties, with
eight meetings held to date. Both governments are focused on
strengthening cooperation between small and medium-sized
enterprises (SMEs) and increasing trade volumes.
The volume of trade turnover between the two countries has
steadily increased. In 2022, trade between Azerbaijan and the UAE
reached 94.62 million USD, a reflection of the growing commercial
partnership. This upward trend in trade is complemented by an
increase in tourism, with the number of UAE citizens visiting
Azerbaijan more than doubling in 2022. Azerbaijan's attractiveness
as a tourist destination is contributing to the deepening economic
ties, alongside the flourishing energy and trade sectors.
Looking ahead, the potential for further strengthening
Azerbaijan-UAE relations remains significant. As both nations
prioritize green energy and sustainability, opportunities for
collaboration in other renewable energy sectors, such as wind and
hydro, are ripe for exploration. Furthermore, the ongoing
developments in the energy sector are likely to create a more
diversified and sustainable economic relationship, benefiting both
countries in the long term.
In addition to energy and trade, both countries are keen on
enhancing bilateral cooperation in regional and global contexts.
Azerbaijan's role in global energy security and the UAE's
leadership in sustainability initiatives, such as the Abu Dhabi
Sustainability Week, provides a platform for continued
collaboration on international matters.
The UAE's role as a key investor in Azerbaijan's renewable
energy projects and its involvement in the development of
Azerbaijan's energy infrastructure are poised to make a significant
impact on the region's energy landscape. As the UAE continues to
champion sustainability and innovation, its partnership with
Azerbaijan will play a crucial role in shaping the future of both
nations, contributing to regional stability and global
sustainability goals.
In conclusion, the economic relations between Azerbaijan and the
UAE are on a promising trajectory. The cooperation between the two
countries in green energy, trade, and tourism serves as a solid
foundation for future development, with mutual benefits anticipated
across various sectors. Both nations are committed to working
together to ensure a prosperous and sustainable future, marking an
exciting phase in their growing strategic partnership.
