Viu Leads K-Wave Into 2025 With Two Arabic-Dubbed Korean Series

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE), 15 January 2025 – Viu, PCCW's leading pan-regional OTT streaming service, is starting the year strong with two new Arabic-dubbed Korean titles, further cementing its position as the go-to for Korean entertainment in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

Family by Choice, the immensely popular series that accounted for 40% of Viu's total Korean content viewership in MENA during its subtitled release in October and November, is now dubbed in Arabic and ready to further resonate with viewers. This is followed by the Arabic-dubbed version of the highly anticipated What Comes After Love: Slated for broadcast in January, it highlights Viu's ongoing commitment to offering a highly localised experience to audiences across the region.

What Comes After Love is a poignant romantic drama capturing the complexities of love, memory and second chances. It follows Hong Yi, who has spent years trying to forget her past love, Joon Go. Now nearing 30, she works at her father's publishing firm, only to be confronted by Joon Go – now a famous writer – who returns to Korea to promote his book. When their paths cross again, the unresolved emotions of love, yearning and heartbreak resurface, pulling them back into the memories they once tried to leave behind. Starring Lee Se-Young (The Story of Park's Marriage Contract, The Red Sleeves) as Choi Hong and Sakaguchi Kentaro as Aoki Jungo, the series is based on a bestselling Korea-Japan joint novel.





“As demand for Korean dramas grow, especially in key markets like the UAE and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Viu remains at the forefront of the K-wave by bringing high-quality localised content to Arab audiences across the region,” said Samer Majzoub, General Manager of Viu MENA.“We are excited to cater to audience preferences with one of the largest Korean selections in MENA, totalling over 300 Korean titles including those with Arabic and English subtitles.”

Viu's extensive library encompasses a uniquely curated mix of simulcasts, originals and localised content. December releases such as Moonshine, Secret Love and The Innocent Man have added variety to the platform, ensuring there is something for every fan of Korean entertainment.

For more information on these and other Korean releases, visit .