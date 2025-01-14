Centro De Estudios Tecnológicos Del Mar 07 Wins The 2025 Zayed Sustainability Prize In The Global High Schools – The Americas Category

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Centro de Estudios Tecnológicos del Mar 07 (CETMAR 07), a high school located in Veracruz, Mexico, has been named the winner of the 2025 Zayed Sustainability Prize in the Global High – The Americas category. The school was recognised for its innovative and impactful project addressing critical environmental challenges, including mangrove restoration and the eradication of invasive species in local reef ecosystems.









CETMAR 07's project focuses on cultivating 2,000 red mangrove propagules (Rhizophora mangle) over two years using Recirculation Aquaculture Systems (RAS) within the school's laboratory. These seedlings will be reforested in the Laguna de Mandinga ecosystem to combat climate change by capturing carbon and enhancing oxygen levels. Additionally, students will actively participate in the removal of lionfish (Pterois volitans), a highly invasive species threatening the biodiversity of the Veracruz Reefs.

Dr. Lamya Fawwaz, Director of the Zayed Sustainability Prize, lauded the school's efforts:“By empowering students to tackle pressing environmental issues through hands-on conservation initiatives, Centro de Estudios Tecnológicos del Mar 07 demonstrates the transformative power of education in fostering sustainability. Their project not only restores ecosystems but also inspires a new generation of environmental stewards.”

Eng. Gustavo González García, Director of CETMAR 07, expressed his gratitude:“Winning the Zayed Sustainability Prize is a proud and defining moment for our school. It is a testament to the unwavering dedication of our teachers, the creativity and passion of our students, and the steadfast support of our parents. This award inspires us to continue making a difference, proving that even a small educational community can leave a lasting impact on the world. Together, we have shown that commitment to sustainability is not just a path forward-it is a legacy for future generations.”

The US $150,000 award will enable CETMAR 07 to scale its initiatives, involving 20 students each semester in planting mangroves and coastal restoration work. Additionally, 10 students, led by their teacher, will receive training to become certified divers and will work together to reduce the invasive Lionfish population. The school will also host community outreach programmes involving parents, teachers, and local stakeholders, ensuring the long-term sustainability of its efforts.

The Zayed Sustainability Prize honours organisations and high schools driving impactful and innovative solutions across Health, Food, Energy, Water, Climate Action, and Global High Schools categories. Since its inception, the Prize has positively impacted the lives of over 407 million people worldwide, carrying forward the visionary legacy of the UAE's founding father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

Since 2013, the Prize has awarded 56 high schools under its Global High Schools category from countries in the following regions: The Americas, Sub-Saharan Africa, Middle East & North Africa, Europe & Central Asia, South Asia and East Asia & Pacific. To-date, the Prize's Global High Schools winners have impacted the lives of over 56,599 students and 480,660 people in their wider communities.

About the Zayed Sustainability Prize

The Zayed Sustainability Prize is the UAE's pioneering award for innovative solutions to global challenges. A tribute to the legacy and vision of the UAE's founding father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the Prize aims to drive sustainable development worldwide.

Each year, across the Health, Food, Energy, Water, Climate Action, and Global High Schools categories, the Prize rewards organizations and high schools for their groundbreaking solutions to our planet's most pressing needs.

Through its 117 winners over 17 years, the Prize has positively impacted more than 400 million lives globally, inspiring innovators to amplify their impact and chart a sustainable future for all.

