Singapore Pres. Arrives In New Delhi On Five-Day Visit

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEWDELHI, Jan 14 (KUNA) -- President of Singapore Tharman Shanmugaratnam arrived in New Delhi on Tuesday night on a five-day official visit to strengthen bilateral ties between the two countries.

The Press Trust of India said that the President of Singapore Tharman Shanmugaratnam was received at the airport by Union of State for Commerce and Jitin Prasada.

"A special celebration of 60th anniversary of India-Singapore relations. President Tharman Shanmugaratnam of Singapore arrives in New Delhi on a State Visit," Indian External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on his official X account.

During his stay in India, Singapore President is to meet Indian President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar to discuss ways of deepening bilateral relationship. (end)

