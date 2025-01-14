Linwood J. Williams Explores The True Meaning Of Freedom In 'Which Way Is Freedom Now?'

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

TOMAH, WI, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Linwood J. Williams presents a deeply personal and thought-provoking narrative in his latest book,“Which Way is Freedom Now?”. This compelling work combines an autobiographical journey with an insightful exploration of the concept of freedom in America, offering readers a unique perspective on life in a segregated society and the ongoing national dialogue about the meaning of liberty.About the Book“Which Way is Freedom Now?” is divided into two distinct and impactful parts:A Personal JourneyThe first section is a true autobiography chronicling Williams' experiences growing up in a segregated society. From his fascinating account of naming himself to the story of a childhood acquaintance who became his lifelong partner, readers are taken on an extraordinary journey of resilience, faith, and inspiration. Williams reflects on significant moments in his life, including spiritual revelations that foretold events such as the election of America's first Black President. These moments, validated by living witnesses, add a powerful layer of authenticity to his narrative.A National Debate on FreedomThe second section challenges readers to reconsider their understanding of freedom. Williams explores the spectrum of freedom in America-from responsible freedom (Fidus Freedom), which fosters a democratic society, to the belief freedom is the right to do anything one wants to do freedom (Legibus Freedom), which can threaten societal cohesion. This timely examination addresses the national debate on the type of country America aspires to be, urging readers to embrace a healthier understanding of freedom.About the AuthorLinwood J. Williams is a dedicated husband, father, grandfather, and patriot with a deep love for America. He and his wife, Betty, recently celebrated 47 years of marriage and live in Nash County, North Carolina. A passionate poet since high school, Williams was inspired to write“Which Way is Freedom Now?” by a poem from his earlier collection, Cafeteria Poetry. An avid lover of history, particularly as it relates to the American experience, Williams has authored several other books awaiting publication.The inspiration behind writing this book came from a spirited discussion among 5th-grade students at a school in Rocky Mount, North Carolina. When they were asked to define the word freedom, many different opinions arose. They ranged from responsible thoughtful freedom to the belief that freedom was the right to do anything you wanted to do. After listening to this debate among young students, Linwood concluded there could be the same silent opinions among the larger population. We do not all have the same understanding of freedom.Message from the Author“Freedom is not a destination where we can relax. It is a never-ending journey we must travel all of our lives.”For more information about Linwood Williams and additional information about his other works, please visit his websiteLinwood J. Williams has actively promoted“Which Way is Freedom Now?” through various channels, including book signings, social media advertising, and newspaper features. These efforts have helped connect his thought-provoking exploration of freedom with a broad audience.Recently, he participated in a Prime Seven Media Spotlight interview with esteemed host Logan Crawford where he delves into a meaningful discussion, giving powerful insights challenging readers to redefine the meaning of freedom in America today. (Logan Crawford TV Interview Link: )“Which Way is Freedom Now?” offers more than just a reflection on the past; it is a call to action for the present and future. By weaving personal stories with societal insights, Williams invites readers to reimagine what it means to live in a truly free and just society. This book is available for purchase at major online retailers such as Amazon, Barnes & Nobles, etc. For Amazon, you may click through this link

The Spotlight Network on Which Way Is Freedom Now by Linwood J Williams

