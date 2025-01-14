Alibaba Cloud And 0G Labs Partner To Push Decentralized AI In Asia-Pacific

(MENAFN- eTrendy Stock) Alibaba Cloud and 0G Labs (creator of the first decentralized artificial intelligence (AI) operating system (dAIOS)) have partnered to deliver flexible, data-driven solutions in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region.

The partnership combines 0G Labs' knowledge of decentralized AI with Alibaba Cloud's advanced processing and storage capabilities. Cloudician Technology, a major supplier of Web3 infrastructure, is also supporting this partnership.

The three firms aim to close the gap between Web2 and Web3 technologies and promote the broad use of blockchain-focused, AI-powered applications in this region. One crucial component of this collaboration is supporting and training the APAC region's youthful talent and developers.

This support and training will involve mentorship programs, hackathons, and workshops, leading to greater innovation and creativity. In addition, the arrangement provides infrastructure intended to handle data-intensive tasks. This includes significant AI training and real-time inference for decentralized applications.

Why 0G Labs Partnered with Alibaba Cloud

0G Labs' decentralized operating system manages the complexity of AI workloads by organizing hardware, storage, and computation resources with software applications like data and models. This design promotes the development of scalable and useful decentralized AI applications.

Alibaba Cloud offers strong infrastructure to facilitate secure blockchain development. It provides data security and high-performance resources, making it a crucial part of decentralized ecosystems.

Hence, their collaboration will complement each other's strengths and weaknesses.

Alibaba Cloud Redefines AI-Driven Video Generation with Wanx2.1

Besides partnering with 0G Labs, Alibaba introduced the latest version of one of its products earlier this week: the Tongyi Wanxiang (Wanx) 2.1. The firm debuted this multimodal large model last July to create high-quality images and videos using text prompts.

The latest version is a huge step forward in using AI to develop visual content. Wanx 2.1's uniqueness lies in generating realistic visuals by optimizing the accuracy of text prompts and enhancing picture quality.