Cold Weather To Persist In Qatar As Al Na'ayim Star Appears: QMD
Date
1/14/2025 2:27:30 PM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
QNA
Doha: Tonight marks the first night of the Al Na'ayim star rise. The star is projected to stay in the sky for 13 days.
The rise of Al Na'ayim star is characterized by extreme coldness, particularly during the night time and early morning hours.
This period will also witness greater chances of fog and cloud formation, in addition to chances of rain, particularly during the middle period of the star's rise.
MENAFN14012025000063011010ID1109090076
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.