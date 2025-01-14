Cold Weather To Persist In Qatar As Al Na'ayim Star Appears: QMD

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Tonight marks the first night of the Al Na'ayim star rise. The star is projected to stay in the sky for 13 days.

The rise of Al Na'ayim star is characterized by extreme coldness, particularly during the night time and early morning hours.

This period will also witness greater chances of fog and cloud formation, in addition to chances of rain, particularly during the middle period of the star's rise.