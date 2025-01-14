Hopdox Enters Into A Joint Erecording Services Agreement With Harris Recording Solutions To Bring Seamless Erecording To Counties Nationwide

(MENAFN- Send2Press Newswire) ALPINE, Utah, Jan. 14, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - Hopdox, the leading innovator in eRecording, is excited to announce that it has entered a joint eRecording services agreement with Harris Recording Solutions to integrate Hopdox's cutting-edge eRecording with Harris Recording Solutions' land record management systems. This collaboration marks a major milestone in delivering more efficient, modern recording capabilities to counties nationwide.







Image caption: Hopdox, the leading innovator in eRecording.

As a result of this agreement, Hopdox has successfully integrated with Clark County, Nevada, one of the largest recording jurisdictions in the nation who has been eRecording since 2007.

“Hopdox is committed to making eRecording simply better for counties and their partners across the country,” said Paul Clifford, Founder of Hopdox.“By integrating with Harris Recording Solutions' trusted land records systems, we're able to enhance efficiency and provide document submitters in counties like Clark County, Nevada, with technology that saves time and simplifies workflows. This partnership represents an exciting first step in our partnership and we look forward to our mission to streamline recording processes nationwide.”

Harris Recording Solutions, a leader in land records software, expressed equal enthusiasm for the collaboration.

“We are pleased to partner with Hopdox to provide a seamless eRecording experience for counties using our land record systems,” said Angela Keeton, Executive Vice President, Harris Recording Solutions.“Our goal is to continually empower counties with technology that meets today's needs, and integrating with a forward-thinking eRecording provider like Hopdox helps us achieve that.”

This agreement underscores Hopdox's continued dedication to enhancing eRecording experiences through advanced technology, unmatched customer support, and a people-first approach.

About Hopdox:

Hopdox, the leading innovator in eRecording, was founded in 2024 with the sole focus to provide the best eRecording technology to enhance the work lives of settlement agents and county employees nationwide. Hopdox believes that technology should provide the most efficient process possible to give everyone involved a little more time back in their lives to do what matters most to them. With Hopdox, users can securely record, share, and track documents, data, and fees with ease. .

About Harris Recording Solutions:

Harris Recording Solutions specializes in innovative software solutions that transform how County Clerks and Recorders operate. Our secure, user-friendly platforms streamline the management of official records with features like upfront scanning, automated workflows, eCertified copies, and more. .

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Richard Jackman

Hopdox VP, Marketing

...

Hopdox

Jennifer Rodebaugh​​​​

Sales Support

Harris Recording Solutions

...

Harriscomputer

News Source: Hopdox