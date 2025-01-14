EQS-News: Ringmetall SE / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions/Takeover

Ringmetall acquires stake in innovative packaging start-up Evopack

Beteiligung sichert Zugang zu innovativer und nachhaltiger Verpackungslösung für die Farbindustrie

Beteiligung sichert Zugang zu innovativer und nachhaltiger Verpackungslösung für die Farbindustrie

Neues System ermöglicht signifikant reduzierten Einsatz von Bioziden in der Farbenproduktion Unternehmensbewertung auf konservativer Rebuild-Cost-Basis Munich, 14 January 2025 - Ringmetall SE (ISIN: DE000A3E5E55), a leading international specialist supplier in the packaging industry, has agreed to acquire a stake in Evopack, a start-up specializing in industrial packaging. The company, based in Stuttgart, Germany, has developed a sustainable packaging solution especially for use in the paint and coatings industry. Under the product name"Boxli 1000", the company has designed an innovative bag-in-box system for liquids, water-based paints and granulates with a capacity of 1,000 liters. The protection of the product against oxidation, which is typical advantage of bag-in-box systems, makes it possible for the paint industry in particular to largely dispense with the use of biocides in production. At the same time, the product conserves resources by using up to 90 percent recyclable materials from non-fossil sources and saving 70 percent in terms of CO2 footprint, transportation costs and storage volume compared to conventional large-volume packaging solutions. As a first step, the Ringmetall Group has acquired a 25.1 percent stake in Evopack. The transaction was based on a conservative rebuild cost valuation and includes the option to increase the stake to 51.0 percent within the next twelve months as well as a right of first refusal for the remaining shares. In addition, the Ringmetall Group will support the company with the market launch and in particular contribute its expertise in liner production to the product design. To this end, the Evopack site in Stuttgart will be relocated to the Ringmetall subsidiary Liner Factory in Ahaus. "Evopack's innovation shows once again how a plastic-based product such as a liner can contribute to greater sustainability. We are very much looking forward to working with the new team and expect our customers to show great interest in the new product," says Christoph Petri, Spokesman of the Management Board of Ringmetall SE."At the same time, we remain true to our policy that investments must be amortized within a reasonable period of time. In view of Evopack's advanced stage of development, we consider the risk profile of the transaction to be entirely appropriate."

About Ringmetall Group Ringmetall is a leading international specialist supplier of industrial packaging. The company produces high-security closure systems and inner liners for industrial drums for the chemical, pharmaceutical and food processing industries. Ringmetall also offers innovative packaging solutions for the beverage industry. With products that are highly recyclable, the company contributes to strengthening the circular economy and the sustainability of its end customers. In addition to its headquarters in Munich, the Group is represented by global production and sales offices in Germany, Finland, France, the UK, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Spain, Turkey, China and the USA. In 2023, Ringmetall generated consolidated revenues of EUR 181.6 million with 867 employees.



