ALT Sports Data And X Games Announce Global Partnership Ahead Of X Games Aspen 2025

- Jeremy Bloom, CEO of X GamesCARLSBAD, CA, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- ALT Sports Data Inc., the San Diego-based leader in trading and consumer data for action, motor, alternative, and emerging sports, today announced a landmark partnership with X Games, the leading action sports competition for 30 years. This collaboration will enable regulated sports betting on X Games tentpole events.For the first time in X Games history, fans around the world can engage with their favorite athletes and competitions by having a stake in the outcome through regulated sports wagering. Leveraging exclusive access to official X Games data, ALT Sports Data will provide a diverse range of traditional bets and prop wagers, designed to deepen fan engagement and extend the global appeal of the world's most iconic action sports platform.“This partnership represents a significant step forward in our mission to redefine fan engagement in some of the world's most engaging and exciting sports,” said Todd Ballard, Co-Founder and CMO of ALT Sports Data.“X Games is the most iconic brand within the action sports community, and we are excited to bring innovative betting markets to their passionate fan base. By integrating sports betting, we aim to create deeper connections, attract new audiences, and drive the continued growth.”X Games has seen significant audience growth in the past 12 months, including 113% growth in streaming audiences and 2.4 million new social followers showcasing the continued fan interest and engagement in X Games.In 2026, X Games will introduce an innovative global, team-based format and additional events around the globe. Backed by MSP Sports Capital (MSP), a Najafi Cos. portfolio company, the X Games League (XGL) will provide a year-round international competition calendar for X Games that will enable athletes to earn compensation beyond the $2.4 million already awarded through existing prize purses.“The passion fans have for their favorite action sports stars rivals that of any other sport. At X Games, we're committed to creating innovative ways for fans to express and deepen that passion,” said Jeremy Bloom, CEO of X Games.“Our partnership with ALT Sports marks an exciting step forward, giving the action sports community a new way to engage with their favorite athletes and events through sports betting-a feature that has been integral to other professional sports.”X Games Aspen will take place Thursday, Jan. 23 through Saturday, Jan. 25 in Aspen, CO., with some of the world's best action sports athletes competing in ski and snowboard events. More information about X Games events is available on XGames.About ALT Sports DataALT Sports Data is bringing the next wave of consumers to sports betting. By empowering alternative sports leagues to participate in legal live sports betting, we enable them to activate, monetize and retain fans, while giving the world greater access to the sports they truly love. Our official and exclusive league data rights power our proprietary trading platform. Leveraging advanced data models and market insights, we provide real-time odds and pricing for the largest sportsbook operators in the world.Further, our demand generation engine boasts exclusive access to 80+ million fans and followers, rivaling the world's largest sports properties in reach and engagement. By partnering with the leagues to access these, we efficiently drive customer demand for sports book operators in a way that no other data provider can. We further accelerate engagement via our owned media channel, NXTbets, to inform, entertain and engage audiences around betting on these sports. For more information on ALT Sports Data, please visit altsportsdata or email ....About X GamesSince its inception in 1995, X Games has been the leading action sports competition and lifestyle brand, spotlighting the world's best action sports athletes against the backdrop of each individual host city. Over the past 30 years, X Games has organized the world's premier action sports events around the globe, complemented by top musical performances, year-round content and fan experiences.

