Qmerit Launches First Single-Source Solution For Commercial Electrical Services Nationwide

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PowerForce by QmeritTM is a single-source solution for commercial and large-scale residential electrical services nationwide, empowering property managers to simplify everything from specialty electrical projects to preventive maintenance and daily repair services.

The first solution of its kind in the U.S., PowerForce by Qmerit TM uses an in-house developed AI solution to streamline electrical contractor management, eliminating the need to juggle relationships with multiple service providers in multiple locations. It leverages Qmerit's national scale and pioneering distributed workforce management technology to provide access to the country's premier network of vetted and highly experienced commercial electrical contractors through one trusted partner and convenient platform.

"PowerForce by QmeritTM will give the nation's commercial and residential property sectors a revolutionary level of ease in managing all things electric," said Qmerit Chief Operating Officer Oliver Phillips. "Whether it's a big modernization project or just keeping the lights on, our electrical expertise and unparalleled reach will help property managers improve the bottom line while meeting the highest safety and quality standards."

Tom Bowen, President of Qmerit Solutions, said PowerForce by QmeritTM is unique in its ability to deliver both scale and versatility. "This is a one-stop solution that adjusts to the individual needs of the client – it blends skill and efficiency with a personal and localized touch."

Supported by a national network of 1,500 contractors and 24,000 certified electricians, PowerForce by QmeritTM gives companies an answer to the skilled labor shortage forcing many commercial property managers to contend with delays and poor service. All contractors certified by Qmerit are licensed, insured and background-checked electricians, and many offer advanced training and credentials to meet specialized customer requirements.

"There is a shortage of labor which means we can't be business as usual when it comes to a certified and licensed workforce deployment in the building trades sector," said Qmerit Chief Workforce Officer Eric Feinberg. "PowerForce by QmeritTM covers more than 3,600 locations across North America with a level of consistency and confidence nearly impossible to achieve on a site-by-site basis."

Whether a customer has a need at one facility or thousands across the country, PowerForce by QmeritTM simplifies the delivery of electrical services such as:



Day-to-day electrical repairs

Retrofit/modernization projects and decommissioning

Electrification projects including EV charging and solar power

Emergency power generation, storage and maintenance

Preventive maintenance for NFPA 70B compliance Seasonal projects requiring power

For companies that manufacture or install electrical products, PowerForce by QmeritTM also offers a streamlined and dependable solution for warranty/recall and repair/replace programs. In a successful national deployment, Schneider Electric recently leveraged PowerForce by QmeritTM to accelerate the launch of a national warranty remediation plan that required thousands of work orders delivered each month.

"Electricity and how it's pursued and managed is such a fundamental activity for companies," said Phillips. "PowerForce by QmeritTM creates an edge for sustaining competitiveness and relevance as we turn to a new year with new economic conditions."

About Qmerit

Qmerit is North America's leading provider of implementation solutions for EV charging, electrical and other energy transition technologies, simplifying electrification adoption for residential and business markets. Qmerit's value-driven services are delivered through a network of company-owned contractors, independent Certified Solutions Partners, and Certified Installers skilled in system implementation and integration. Qmerit partners with top automakers from the U.S., Europe and Asia. It boasts high customer experience (NPS) scores, well above the industry average. Qmerit's white paper, Electrification2030 , examines issues pivotal to broad EV adoption and greater home and building electrification by 2030. For more information, visit , and connect on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.



