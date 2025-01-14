Armstrong Flooring Tops Lifestory Research's 2025 America's Most Trusted® Rankings In Three Flooring Product Studies

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Lifestory Research announces the results of the 2025 America's Most Trusted® Flooring Studies.

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Lifestory Research 2025 America's Most Trusted® studies, which surveyed thousands of U.S. consumers over the past 12 months, reveal that Armstrong is the most trusted brand in three major flooring categories: Vinyl, Laminate, and Tile.2025 America's Most Trusted Vinyl Flooring BrandThe Lifestory Research 2025 America's Most Trusted® Vinyl Flooring Study has recognized Armstrong as the most trusted brand among consumers considering vinyl flooring. With a Net Trust Quotient Score of 106.5, Armstrong achieved the highest trust rating of all major flooring brands. The ranking is based on feedback from 4,178 U.S. consumers surveyed over the past 12 months. Consumers rated their trust in the flooring vinyl brands Armstrong, Pergo, Mohawk, Shaw, Bruce, and Mannington.2025 America's Most Trusted Laminate Flooring BrandThe Lifestory Research 2025 America's Most Trusted® Laminate Flooring Study has named Armstrong the most trusted brand among consumers considering laminate flooring. With a Net Trust Quotient Score of 108.4, Armstrong received the highest trust rating of all leading flooring brands. The ranking is based on feedback from 4,442 U.S. consumers surveyed over the past 12 months. Consumers rated their trust in the flooring laminate brands Armstrong, Pergo, Mohawk, Bruce, Mannington, and Shaw.2025 America's Most Trusted Tile Flooring BrandThe Lifestory Research 2025 America's Most Trusted® Tile Flooring Study has ranked Armstrong as the most trusted brand among consumers considering tile flooring. With a Net Trust Quotient Score of 112.9, Armstrong earned the highest trust rating among leading tile flooring brands. The ranking is based on insights from 3,245 U.S. consumers surveyed over the past 12 months. Consumers rated their trust in the tile flooring brands Armstrong, Mohawk Ceramic, Porcelanosa, American Olean, Dal-Tile, Shaw, Interceramic, Arizona Tile, Marazzi Tile, Florida Tile, Monarch Tile, and Emser Tile.For more information about the Vinyl study, visitFor more information about the Laminate study, visitFor more information about the Tile study, visitAbout the America's Most Trusted® StudyThe Lifestory Research America's Most Trusted® study is the most extensive and longest-running independent research program seeking to understand consumers' opinions. Lifestory Research conducts an annual survey in which people anonymously assess brands encountered while searching for specific products. This research uses the highest-quality social and opinion science practices to provide consumer-driven data insights. America's Most Trusted® is a registered trademark of Lifestory Corporation. For more information, visit .About Lifestory Research®Leaders, companies, and brands know that great ideas are only helpful if they move people toward action. Lifestory Research is an independent, science-driven consumer insights and strategy consulting firm that ignites relationships between companies and their audiences. We are passionate about customers, employees, brands, and the science of influence. We use quantitative and qualitative research to create customer insights, drive innovation, deliver brand strategy, and move people forward. For more information, please visit .About Lifestory Research® and America's Most Trusted® Advertising/Promotional Rules:/press-release-info-rulesAny information extracted from this release for use by the media must be accompanied by a statement identifying Lifestory Research as the source. No advertising or promotional use of the information in this release is permitted without the express prior written consent of Lifestory Research. Contact to learn more.

Eric Snider

Lifestory Research

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.