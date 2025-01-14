Panasonic Announces 2024 Customer Appreciation Award Winners

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Recognizing top-performing solar installers for their unwavering commitment to deliver Panasonic's high standard of excellence to customers

­­­NEWARK, N.J., Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Panasonic Corporation of North America announced the recipients of its 2024 Customer Appreciation Awards. These awards recognize authorized Panasonic solar installers who regularly exceed customer expectations and consistently deliver against Panasonic's high standard of excellence. They represent leaders in selling Panasonic's EVERVOLT® home solutions portfolio and creating value and peace of mind for homeowners through the company's high-quality products and long-term warranties.

Introduced in 2019, the Customer Appreciation Awards program highlights the National Installer of the Year and regional recipients of the Residential Installer of the Year. Solar Optimum in Glendale, CA, has been named the top installer for the fifth consecutive year. Their exceptional customer service and performance enables homeowners and businesses to maximize their investment in Panasonic's home energy solar solutions.

"The annual Customer Appreciation Awards celebrate Panasonic Elite, Premium, and Authorized solar installers for their outstanding customer service," said David Lopez, National Sales Manager, Panasonic Eco Systems North America. "We take pride in recognizing the expertise, dedication, and craftsmanship of our installers, whose hard work drives the success of every project. These awards are a tribute to their vital role in shaping a brighter, more sustainable future."

The full list of categories and winners is below.

National Installer of the Year Award

Solar Optimum – Glendale, CA

Residential Installer of The Year Award



Alternate Energy Inc. – Hawaii Region

OC Solar – Southern California Region



Synergy Power – Northern California Region



Nova West Energy– San Joaquin Valley Region

Western Solar– Northwest Region

Blalock Electric & Solar – Inland Empire Region

Advance Solar & Energy – Southeast Region

Atlasta Solar Center - Mountain South Region

Kapital Electric Company, Inc – Midwest North Region

The Green Panel – Midwest Central Region

Public Service Solar – Northeast Region NuWatt Energy – New England Region

Since its introduction in 2016, the Panasonic Installer Program has continued to provide exclusive benefits and business opportunities to Authorized, Elite and Premium tiers of installers who meet the necessary qualifications and maintain Panasonic's high standard of excellence.

For more information, visit href="" rel="nofollow" panasonic/installe .

About Panasonic Corporation of North America

Newark, NJ-based Panasonic Corporation of North America

is a leading provider of Consumer Lifestyle technologies, as well as innovative Smart Mobility, Sustainable Energy, Immersive Experiences, and Integrated Supply Chain solutions for its business and government clients. The company is the principal North American subsidiary of

Osaka, Japan-based Panasonic Holdings Corporation. One of Interbrand's Top 100 Best Global Brands of 2022, Panasonic is a leading technology partner and integrator to businesses, government agencies and consumers across the region. Learn more about Panasonic's ideas and innovations

at

href="" rel="nofollow" panasonic/u

SOURCE Panasonic Corporation of North America

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED