Egypt Announces Ceasefire Agreement In Gaza, Set To Begin Sunday

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) The Egyptian of Foreign Affairs announced on Saturday that its efforts, along with those of regional and international partners, have successfully led to a three-phase ceasefire agreement in Gaza, set to take effect on Sunday, 19 January, at 8:30 am local time.

Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesperson Majed Al-Ansari confirmed on X (formerly Twitter) that the ceasefire would begin as scheduled, following an agreement between the involved parties and mediators.

This announcement follows the Israeli government's ratification of the ceasefire agreement, which includes the release of Israeli detainees in exchange for Palestinian prisoners. The Israeli government, after midnight on Friday, officially approved the terms, according to a statement from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office.

The Israeli military, in preparation for the ceasefire, stated on Saturday that its forces stationed in Gaza are ready to begin the agreed withdrawal. However, they clarified that Palestinian residents would not be allowed to return to areas where Israeli forces are stationed or near the border during the ceasefire.

As part of the first phase of the agreement, Israel will release 1,890 Palestinian prisoners in exchange for the initial batch (33) of Israeli detainees. The Israeli Justice Ministry confirmed the release, with reports from Agence France-Presse indicating that among those freed is Zakaria Zubeidi, former commander of the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades, the armed wing of the Fatah movement.

On the Palestinian side, Qadoura Fares, head of the Palestinian Authority for Prisoners' Affairs, announced that 1,890 Palestinian prisoners will be released as part of the initial phase of the ceasefire agreement. The release is contingent on verifying the conditions of Israeli prisoners in Gaza, with Hamas not yet disclosing the status of the detainees due to ongoing destruction in the Strip.

Fares also noted that Israeli authorities have expressed intentions to deport some of the released prisoners. He attributed delays in the release of certain leaders to Israeli intransigence during negotiations.

In related reports, Egyptian sources revealed that during the ceasefire negotiations, Israel requested that Israeli detainees be handed over at the Egyptian border before being transported to Israel via the Kerem Shalom crossing or helicopters. This was reportedly to avoid internal political challenges tied to celebratory scenes, which caused issues in the Israeli government coalition during the first truce in November 2023.