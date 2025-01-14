Dejero And RGB Spectrum Partner To Combine Real-Time Visualization And Resilient Connectivity For Mobile Tocs

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Rory McCabe, Sales Manager, Dejero, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Dejero , a leader in resilient connectivity solutions, and RGB Spectrum , a pioneer in mission-critical, real-time video solutions, are set to announce their new partnership at AFCEA West 2025 . The companies will unveil their latest innovation, the IPX Flyaway Kit, a command center's display and connectivity infrastructure in a box, at booth #753 from January 28-30 at the San Diego Convention Center.This partnership combines Dejero's cutting-edge connectivity technology-aggregating the bandwidth of multiple network providers, including 4G, LTE-A, 5G, fiber, IP connections, and LEO, MEO, and GEO satellites-to deliver enhanced reliability, expanded coverage, and greater bandwidth for connecting mobile workforces and remote locations to command centers.Paired with RGB Spectrum's advanced visualization solutions, this collaboration empowers government, civilian, and military agencies with a mobile solution for unparalleled situational awareness and operational control.At the forefront of this partnership is the IPX Flyaway Kit, a deployable, miniaturized command-and-control solution designed for real-time video distribution, visualization, and decision-making in the most demanding environments.A Game-Changing Collaboration“This collaboration represents the best of both worlds-real-time mission-critical connectivity and state-of-the-art visualization,” said Rory McCabe, Channel Sales Manager, Dejero.“The IPX Flyaway Kit enables agencies to achieve real-time awareness by seamlessly transmitting video and data from remote locations to command centers, mobile devices, or displays across facilities.”“When we set out to design a tactical visualization system, we sought the most reliable connectivity solution for mission-critical video distribution,” said Dan Marcus, Vice President of New Business Development, RGB Spectrum.“Dejero's technology emerged as the clear choice among our customers.”Introducing the IPX Flyaway KitThe IPX Flyaway Kit offers a portable solution that integrates:- Dejero's Smart Blending TechnologyTM, which aggregates multiple network connections (4G, 5G, satellite, fiber, etc.) for ultra-reliable, high-bandwidth connectivity.- RGB Spectrum's Zio® Video-over-IP platform, providing real-time, low-latency video processing, encoding, decoding, and seamless distribution to remote displays, video walls, and mobile devices.The result is a powerful, compact control room solution that enhances situational awareness and streamlines decision-making for defense, public safety, and emergency response agencies.Proven Expertise Serving Critical MissionsDejero's connectivity solutions are trusted by organizations such as the U.S. Department of Defense, U.S. Department of Homeland Security, and Toronto Police Service. RGB Spectrum's advanced video solutions are utilized by the U.S. Army, Navy, and Air Force, the Missile Defense Agency, NASA, as well as fire, police, and 911 centers.Visit Us at Booth #753 at AFCEA West 2025Experience the IPX Flyaway Kit firsthand and meet the teams from Dejero and RGB Spectrum at AFCEA West, January 28-30, at the San Diego Convention Center. Learn how this innovative solution is transforming the landscape of mission-critical communications and visualization.All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective ownersAbout DejeroDejero provides real-time video and networking solutions that deliver resilient, uninterrupted connectivity for critical communications. By aggregating diverse telecommunication networks, Dejero enables enhanced reliability, expanded coverage, and greater bandwidth for its global customers. Founded in 2008, Dejero is headquartered in Waterloo, Ontario, Canada. For more information, visit .About RGB SpectrumRGB Spectrum is a leading designer and manufacturer of real-time video solutions for mission-critical applications. Specializing in visualization and control systems, RGB Spectrum serves civilian, government, and military clients worldwide. Learn more about RGB Spectrum's innovative solutions at .

