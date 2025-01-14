E8, Inc. Announces Collaborative Partnership With Jacobs Institute To Make Minimally Invasive Solutions The Gold Standard In Neurosurgery

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Minimally Invasive Surgical Access Systems Require Dedicated Instruments to Transform Neurosurgery

LOS GATOS, Calif., Jan. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- E8, Inc. unveiled its next-generation suite of tools designed to turn the promise of minimally invasive neurosurgical access devices, including Aurora® Surgiscope (Integra LifeSciences) and NICO BrainPath (Stryker), into a reality. Without dedicated instruments designed for these minimally invasive access systems, neurosurgeons can reach and visualize a target lesion (e.g., brain tumor, cyst, vascular abnormality, intracerebral hemorrhagic stroke), but they lack the tools to work effectively through the access devices. With its entirely new array of highly specialized, integrated instruments dedicated for port access, E8 is poised to revolutionize the minimally invasive port-based neurosurgery field, enabling physicians to provide emergent and planned port-access procedures with efficiency and precision for patients.

E8's mission is supported by a strategic partnership with the Jacobs Institute , an established leader in medical device engineering and R&D. This collaboration has positioned E8 to fast-track the development of novel instrumentation, swiftly moving from concept to clinical validation, and deliver a platform of advanced technologies that will redefine the capabilities of Minimally Invasive (MI) port-based neurosurgery.

“At E8, we saw the need for dedicated, fit-for-purpose tools to work through minimally invasive access and visualization ports. The partnership with the Jacobs Institute emerged to fill a critical gap that has become apparent with the increased demand for minimally invasive neurosurgery techniques. Our efforts aim to ensure that a comprehensive range of surgical instruments tailored to integrate seamlessly with these ports enable methods that ensure the success of minimally invasive neurosurgery procedures,” said Martin Dieck, Chairman of E8, Inc.“The Jacobs Institute is a proven leader in innovation, engineering and development. Their deep clinical insight makes them a perfect strategic partner for E8 to deliver transformative technologies to the neurosurgical community and ultimately benefit the greatest number of patients.”

“The team at the Jacobs Institute is energized by the opportunity to partner with E8 to fundamentally advance less invasive neurosurgery,” said Adnan Siddiqui, MD, PhD, CEO of the Jacobs Institute and a world-renowned leader in neurosurgery.“Although the field has benefited from the availability of minimally invasive access ports, the instrumentation utilized through these access channels is not ideal and has significantly hindered adoption of these techniques. The Jacobs Institute and E8 are committed to eliminating these barriers by developing a purpose-built instrumentation platform that meets the unique demands of MI neurosurgery, leveraging deep clinical expertise and combining it with cutting-edge engineering.”

E8's innovative platform will include instrumentation specifically engineered to optimize visualization, access, and operational effectiveness during MI neurosurgery procedures. The portfolio features disposable and reusable tools and kits in various profiles, dimensions, and ergonomic configurations, ensuring the precision and flexibility needed to address a wide range of complex clinical scenarios and needs.

About E8, Inc.

E8, Inc., is a privately held, early-stage medical device company based in Los Gatos, California. Its mission is to develop and commercialize medical technology tailored for minimally invasive neurosurgery. This platform of devices will equip surgeons to offer simpler, less invasive, and more timely procedures for patients facing life-threatening conditions, such as hemorrhagic stroke and brain tumors. Partnerships with the Jacobs Institute and leading neurosurgeons will accelerate the development process, ensuring these critical devices are available in the near term.

About the Jacobs Institute (JI)

The Jacobs Institute (JI) is a non-profit medical device innovation center whose mission is to accelerate the development of next-generation technologies for vascular and neurologic diseases through collisions of physicians, engineers, entrepreneurs, and industry. The JI's vision is to improve the treatment of vascular and neurologic disease in Western New York and the world, while furthering local economic development. The JI fosters medical collaboration and innovation through partnerships with the University at Buffalo (UB), Kaleida Health, and industry to be a fitting tribute to the work and memory of Lawrence D. Jacobs, MD. Additionally, the JI's i2R, or Idea to Reality Center, is taking ideas for vascular and neurologic medical devices and moving them through the proof-of-concept process. Finally, the JI also increases physician and industry knowledge of vascular and neurologic diseases through clinical education programs.

