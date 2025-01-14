Critical Minerals Africa Becomes African Mining Week - Scheduled For October 1-3, 2025

(MENAFN- APO Group)

The Critical Minerals Africa – hosted in Cape Town and organized by Capital&Power (ECP) ( ) – has been rebranded to African Week (AMW). This move reflects the integrated opportunities across the continent's energy and mining sectors and aims to drive a culture of collaboration among these strategic sectors.



Taking place at the Cape Town International Center on October 1-3, 2025, the three-day event offers a unique opportunity for Africa's energy and mining industries to engage and sign deals under one roof. Running alongside the African Energy Week (AEW): Invest in African Energies 2025 conference, the dynamic platform seeks to foster cross-sector synergies, showcase the continent's energy and mining potential while positioning Africa as a premier investment destination for capital, technology and project developers.

The continent's mining industry is on track to reach a market value of $135 billion by the end of 2027, showcasing an annual compound growth rate of 5.6%. Driven by factors such as rising demand, supportive government policies and the introduction of advanced mining technologies, this growth will serve as a catalyst for broader economic development in Africa.

The wealth of Africa's mineral resources cannot be overstated. Africa accounts for approximately 73.3% of the world's cobalt production; 65.2% of the world's manganese production, 43.3% of the world's chromium production and 43.7% of the world's diamond production. Additionally, the continent holds a dominant position in the supply of platinum group metals, gold and phosphate, with significant growth potential in minerals such as bauxite, copper, iron ore, uranium, lithium and coal. What makes the continent so attractive is its resources diversity, proven track record as a global supplier and pro-investment policies that foster M&A transactions and long-term capital injection. Amid efforts to accelerate the pace of the global energy transition while fast-tracking the development of sustainable mining and beneficiation, AMW serves as a catalyst for investment and an opportunity to address the challenges faced by the continent's mining markets.

Concurrently, Africa's energy industry is on the precipice of accelerated growth. Serving as one of the world's final frontiers for oil and gas exploration, Africa is just starting to unlock the full potential of its on- and offshore hydrocarbon markets. Play-opening discoveries made in Namibia, Zimbabwe, Ivory Coast, Angola, Uganda, Senegal and more reflect the substantial potential available in underexplored markets. At the same time, the continent's renewable energy and power markets are being rapidly developed as global partners increase their support for projects in the solar, wind, green hydrogen and associated sectors. South Africa is targeting the development of a green hydrogen economy, Ethiopia is undertaking ambitious hydropower projects, Mauritania is set to launch GW-scale hydrogen projects while Morocco has emerged as a major solar producer. These projects underscore the level of potential available for energy companies in Africa.

Despite these developments, Africa has barely scratched the surface of its energy and mining industries. With much of the continent's natural and mineral resources underdeveloped and underexplored, there is a critical opportunity for global and African players to collaborate and invest in Africa. The energy and mining industries cannot be developed in isolation. Intrinsically linked, these sectors stand to advance even more rapidly through integration and cross-sector collaboration. It is at this juncture that the AMW conference plays a key role.

“The AMW event aims to create a dynamic and interactive platform that strengthens Africa's position in the global mining and energy value chains. By running alongside AEW – Africa's premier energy investment platform – the event strategically unites the two sectors, enabling participants to explore synergies, share knowledge and identify cross-industry opportunities for growth and development. With a strong emphasis on continental beneficiation, AMW will drive value-added investments, encourage greater M&A activity while showcasing project and financing opportunities that generate high returns for foreign funders,” states James Chester, CEO of ECP.

“What Africa needs is more investment, specifically in strategic sectors such as energy and mining. The continent's resources can redefine global supply chains, and with supportive policies, untapped deposits and strong local partners, there has never been a more critical time to invest in African projects. Co-located in Cape Town, AEW and AMW are closely aligned, seeking to drive the next wave of collaboration, investment and innovation in Africa,” notes Rachelle Kasongo, AMW Project Manager.



