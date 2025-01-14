Ukraine Imports Fuel From 15 Countries In 2024 Expert

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Last year Ukraine imported from 15 producer countries.

The relevant statement was made by A95 Consulting Group Director Serhii Kuiun during a briefing at Center Ukraine, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“The number of producer countries that fuel to Ukraine has reduced significantly. In 2023, there were about 20-25 of them, irrespective of a fuel brand. Last year, their number dropped to 15,” Kuiun told.

The major suppliers include Poland, Romania, Greece, and the United States. In 2024, Germany also began to supply fuel to Ukraine.

As noted by the expert, the volume of gasoline imports was particularly noticeable. In his opinion, this results from the fact that gasoline consumption in Europe is decreasing, while the production volumes are remaining high and exports are declining due to the new production facilities across the globe.

According to Kuiun, the number of petroleum product importers also decreased. In December 2022, there were 485 of them. In 2024, their number reduced by 30% to 336. The expert explains that the market has changed, and there will be no such demand as before. Hence, this process will continue.

The expert mentioned a slight correlation with imports. In particular, the consumption of gasoline and liquefied gas is going down.

During 2024, Ukraine's fuel imports reduced by 0.5% to 1.24 million tonnes. At the same time, the diesel fuel imports rose by 7.5% to 6.6 million tonnes. Meanwhile, the import of liquefied gas dropped by 7.2% to about 900 thousand tonnes.

