Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Worldwide Day 41: Earnings Drop, Will Reloaded Version Release Pump New Energy?
1/14/2025 8:13:23 PM
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Pushpa 2 box office Collection Worldwide Day 41: Five weeks after ruling the movie theatres, Allu Arjun's movie earnings are declining. The movie earned an estimated ₹1.5 crore on Tuesday, January 14. Its worldwide earnings stood at ₹1726.25 crore till Wednesday, reported industry tracker Sacnilk. Earnings may revive after Pushpa 2 The Rule's reloaded version will be in movie theatres from January 17.
The excitement around the sequel of Pushpa The Rise seemed to have fizzled out as there was no major rise in number of audience on January 14, which was a holiday in several states due to Makar Sankranti, Pongal, and other harvest festival celebrations.
