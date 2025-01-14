Report Confirms ALDI Offers The Lowest Prices Of Any National Grocery Store, Saving Shoppers $8.3 Billion Per Year

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The report confirms shoppers have increasingly turned to ALDI to fill their carts as years of inflation have continued pressuring consumers' wallets. An analysis conducted by Ernst & Young Quantitative Economics and Statistics Group (QUEST) also revealed that the rapid ALDI U.S. expansion, which added 120 stores in 2024 alone, created thousands of new jobs and fueled local economies. Other highlights include:



ALDI saves shoppers up to 36% on an average shopping trip. A competitive pricing analysis revealed that no matter what people typically shop for at other grocers, they'll save big by switching to ALDI. In fact, families of four can save nearly $4,000 on their grocery bills every year if they shop ALDI-exclusives over name brands.

When it comes to value, shoppers rank ALDI as #1. According to a survey of U.S. shoppers, ALDI was the grocer most associated with the best value, low everyday prices and quality products. Shoppers said ALDI selection outranked the competition 2:1, and 76% of shoppers said its brands are just as good as more expensive name brands. The impact of ALDI goes beyond its aisles. ALDI engaged Ernst & Young QUEST to prepare an economic impact analysis of the grocer's U.S. business and its downstream economic impact over the past eight years. The analysis found that, in 2023, ALDI operations contributed an estimated $14 billion to the U.S. economy and supported over 90,000 jobs (directly and indirectly). With the grocer's plans to add 800 new stores in the next five years, ALDI will make an even bigger impact on local communities as it continues to expand.

"For the first time, ALDI has third-party analyses on our brand perception, price comparisons and estimated economic impact that prove our ability to challenge retail norms pays off. The results show that when it comes to value, ALDI is the undisputed leader," said Jason Hart, CEO, ALDI. "We're setting the new standard for grocery retail by delivering unmatched savings to our shoppers, bringing us one step closer to becoming America's first stop for groceries."

From everyday low prices to a quicker, easier shopping experience, the unique ALDI business model is helping more shoppers put fresh, affordable food on the table and creating an impact beyond its aisles.

METHODOLOGY

Consumer Perception Survey:

The Consumer Perception survey research was commissioned by ALDI and developed with a leading consulting firm. The consultancy developed a web survey instrument with ALDI's guidance and fielded it to a panel of qualifying ALDI shoppers recruited from ZIP codes within a 5-mile radius of ALDI stores in the United States. Respondents were screened into the survey if they were over 18, performed at least half of their household's grocery shopping, and also shop at ALDI. 100% of survey respondents were ALDI shoppers. The survey collected data from 15 July 2024 to 19 July 2024 and received 1,994 usable responses.

Cost Analysis:

The Cost Analysis research was commissioned by ALDI and developed by a leading consulting firm. The consultancy analyzed ALDI prices compared to traditional grocery competitors in five US metro regions (Miami, New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Houston).

A basket of 70 top selling items across multiple categories defined by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) was created to calculate ALDI shopper savings versus competitor shoppers on a percentage basis. Price differences within each region were informed by both low-cost and traditional grocer prices within those regions as well as low-cost and traditional grocer prices across the US based on data availability. National percentage savings for each category were calculated as the simple average of the five metro regions' percentage savings. Total percentage savings were calculated by weighting the percentage savings within each category by that category's average regional/national expenditure value in the "Food at Home" section of the BLS's 2022 Consumer Expenditure Survey (CES). Total dollar savings were calculated by multiplying total percentage savings by the dollar expenditures indicated for each category in the CES, scaled upward to reflect the fact that the CES figures are the average across traditional grocer shoppers and low-cost grocer shoppers. Figures in this study reflect savings for a consumer unit of a family of four. Savings were calculated as on the average of 2023 and 2024 July-to-date savings.

Economic Impact:

ALDI commissioned Ernst & Young Quantitative Economics and Statistics Group (QUEST) to perform an economic impact analysis of its operations in the US. The analysis estimated the economic impacts of ALDI operations in FY23 and capital expenditures it has made since 2017.

