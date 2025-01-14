Father of Israeli prisoner confirms his intention to tell ICC that Netanyahu is committing war crimes within Israel
(MENAFN) Yehuda Cohen, father of Israeli prisoner Nimrod Cohen, has confirmed his intention to tell the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is committing war crimes not only in Gaza but also within Israel. In a radio interview, Cohen stated that Netanyahu’s actions are part of a broader pattern of criminal conduct.
Cohen also criticized Netanyahu for obstructing peace efforts, claiming that the Israeli leader is delaying negotiations in favor of a partial deal, which would allow him to continue the war in Gaza. He argued that the Israeli government, including ministers like Bezalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben Gvir, is more focused on expanding settlements than pursuing a ceasefire, with the goal of maintaining military control over Gaza.
Additionally, a lawsuit has been filed by 112 Israelis, including former and current prisoners' family members, accusing the government of neglecting their rights and mishandling the treatment of prisoners in Gaza. The Association of Families of Israeli Prisoners also accused Netanyahu of indifference to their plight and of actively campaigning for the continuation of the war.
