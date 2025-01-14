Tulsa Experts Offer Tips To Keep Pipes Warm During Cold Winter Nights

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "Cold winter nights can wreak havoc on your home's plumbing system if you don't take precautions," said Quality Heating, Cooling, Plumbing & Electric vice president and co-owner Cassie Pound. "However, taking the time for a few simple steps can make a big difference in preventing frozen pipes and other costly issues."

Below are five steps Pound says every homeowner should take:

Use pipe insulation or heating tape on exposed pipes in vulnerable areas like basements, attics or crawl spaces to protect them from freezing temperatures. Make sure to follow directions closely for heating tape.During extreme cold, allow a small drip of water to flow from faucets. This reduces pressure in the system and helps prevent freezing.Leave cabinet doors open under kitchen and bathroom sinks to allow warm air from the home to circulate around pipes.Check for and seal gaps or cracks around windows, doors and pipes that let cold air into your home. Make sure that the thresholds underneath doors are adjusted properly, too.In case of a burst pipe, knowing the location of the main water shut-off valve can help quickly prevent further damage.

"Taking these precautions not only helps prevent expensive plumbing emergencies but also sets the stage for a more resilient home during future winters," Pound said. "By addressing potential vulnerabilities now, and being proactive with regular maintenance, homeowners can protect their investments and avoid the stress of unexpected repairs."

