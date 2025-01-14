Connected Off-Highway Equipment Research Report 2024-2030: Oems Are Focusing On Strategic Partnerships To Expand Market Reach

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Connected Off-highway Equipment Market, Global, 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Cross-industry participants are seeking alternative revenue streams to enter the connected off-highway equipment market. The dynamic environment and emerging economies will not only increase adoption but also create new revenue streams and strengthen customer relationships for key stakeholders.

The construction, mining, and agricultural equipment industries comprise high-cost equipment that addresses specific requirements and applications; however, these equipment accumulate significant operational and maintenance costs throughout their life cycles.

While equipment utilization used to be a concerning metric, the growing labor shortage, reduced parts availability, and project timeline lags have given rise to solutions focusing on prognostics, asset productivity, and real-time data. The increasing focus on project deadlines and sustainability and the growing emphasis on minimizing costs have resulted in increasing customer demand for the integration of solutions to enable the tracking of heavy machinery and peripheral units in single software applications.

In addition, the evolution of sensor technologies and the influx of start-ups in the connected agriculture space are increasing competitive intensity in precision agriculture, thereby driving demand for telematics in the sector. OEMs are concentrating on acquiring and forging partnerships with information technology, alternative/innovative technology companies, and start-ups to gain intellectual property (IP), experience, and market reach.

Key Topics Covered:

Transformation in the Connected OHW Equipment Market



Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Connected OHW Equipment Market

Ecosystem: Research Scope and Market Environment



Scope of Analysis

Market Segmentation

Key Competitors

Competitive Environment Economic Environment: Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Growth

Connected OHW Equipment Market Overview



Connected OHW Equipment Market Overview

Connected OHW Equipment Process Flow

Evolution of Connected Solutions

Evolution of Connected Solutions: Construction and Mining Evolution of Connected Solutions: Agriculture

Trend Analysis



Connected OHW Equipment: Key Trends

Trend 1: Smart Machines

Trend 2: AI Applications

Trend 3: Online Marketplace

Trend 4: Uninterrupted Connectivity

Trend 4: Uninterrupted Connectivity Demand Driving Satellite IoT

Trend 5: EaaS Driving Connected Tech

Trend 6: Automation Implementation

ISOBUS for Agricultural Equipment

Tractor Implements by Application

Case Study: John Deere Automation 4.0

Trend 7: Precision Agriculture

Precision Agriculture Technologies: Definitions and Segmentation Precision Agriculture Market Size

Competitive Analysis



Connected Solution Providers' Market Share

OEM Solution Competitive Landscape

Pricing Trends: Connected Fleets

Third-party Telematics Solution Providers: Competitive Landscape

Satellite IoT Providers: Market Share For All Devices

Mobile Network Operators: Competitive Landscape

Satellite Communications Providers: Competitive Landscape

OHW Satellite IoT: Key OEM Partnerships

Precision Agriculture: OEM Product Portfolio Precision Agriculture: Third-party Solution Providers' Product Portfolio

Growth Generator: Market Forecasts



Growth Metrics

Connected OHW Equipment Growth Drivers

Connected OHW Equipment Growth Restraints

Global Connected OHW Telematics Installed Base

Global Connected OHW Telematics Installed Base by Region

Global Connected OHW Telematics Annual Revenue by Region

Satellite IoT in OHW Growth Drivers

Satellite IoT in OHW Growth Restraints

OHW Equipment Satellite IoT Installed Base

OHW Equipment Satellite IoT Installed Base, The Publisher's Scenario

OHW Equipment Satellite IoT Installed Base, Optimistic Scenario

OHW Equipment Satellite IoT Installed Base, Conservative Scenario

Forecast Methodology: EIO

Forecast Methodology: Connected EIO

Forecast Analysis: Opportunity Universe - IoT Connected Devices

Forecast Analysis: Opportunity Universe - Connected Vehicles

Connected Equipment with Satellite IoT - Base Year (2023) Installed Base Satellite IoT Forecast Scenarios: Methodology and Assumptions

Use Case Analysis



Connected OHW Equipment: Use Case Analysis

Satellite IoT in OHW: Use Case Analysis Connected OHW Equipment: Conclusion and Future Outlook

Growth Opportunity Universe



Growth Opportunity 1: Increasing Demand for Real-time Process Monitoring

Growth Opportunity 2: New Business Models and Monetization Opportunities Growth Opportunity 3: Decarbonization Strategies Driving Telematics Adoption

Appendix & Next Steps



Benefits and Impacts of Growth Opportunities

Next Steps List of Exhibits

