Connected Off-Highway Equipment Research Report 2024-2030: Oems Are Focusing On Strategic Partnerships To Expand Market Reach
1/14/2025 7:01:16 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Connected Off-highway Equipment Market, Global, 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Cross-industry participants are seeking alternative revenue streams to enter the connected off-highway equipment market. The dynamic market environment and emerging economies will not only increase adoption but also create new revenue streams and strengthen customer relationships for key stakeholders.
The construction, mining, and agricultural equipment industries comprise high-cost equipment that addresses specific requirements and applications; however, these equipment accumulate significant operational and maintenance costs throughout their life cycles.
While equipment utilization used to be a concerning metric, the growing labor shortage, reduced parts availability, and project timeline lags have given rise to solutions focusing on prognostics, asset productivity, and real-time data. The increasing focus on project deadlines and sustainability and the growing emphasis on minimizing costs have resulted in increasing customer demand for the integration of solutions to enable the tracking of heavy machinery and peripheral units in single software applications.
In addition, the evolution of sensor technologies and the influx of start-ups in the connected agriculture space are increasing competitive intensity in precision agriculture, thereby driving demand for telematics in the sector. OEMs are concentrating on acquiring and forging partnerships with information technology, alternative/innovative technology companies, and start-ups to gain intellectual property (IP), experience, and market reach.
Key Topics Covered:
Transformation in the Connected OHW Equipment Market
Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow? The Strategic Imperative The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Connected OHW Equipment Market
Ecosystem: Research Scope and Market Environment
Scope of Analysis Market Segmentation Key Competitors Competitive Environment Economic Environment: Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Growth
Connected OHW Equipment Market Overview
Connected OHW Equipment Market Overview Connected OHW Equipment Process Flow Evolution of Connected Solutions Evolution of Connected Solutions: Construction and Mining Evolution of Connected Solutions: Agriculture
Trend Analysis
Connected OHW Equipment: Key Trends Trend 1: Smart Machines Trend 2: AI Applications Trend 3: Online Marketplace Trend 4: Uninterrupted Connectivity Trend 4: Uninterrupted Connectivity Demand Driving Satellite IoT Trend 5: EaaS Driving Connected Tech Trend 6: Automation Implementation ISOBUS for Agricultural Equipment Tractor Implements by Application Case Study: John Deere Automation 4.0 Trend 7: Precision Agriculture Precision Agriculture Technologies: Definitions and Segmentation Precision Agriculture Market Size
Competitive Analysis
Connected Solution Providers' Market Share OEM Solution Competitive Landscape Pricing Trends: Connected Fleets Third-party Telematics Solution Providers: Competitive Landscape Satellite IoT Providers: Market Share For All Devices Mobile Network Operators: Competitive Landscape Satellite Communications Providers: Competitive Landscape OHW Satellite IoT: Key OEM Partnerships Precision Agriculture: OEM Product Portfolio Precision Agriculture: Third-party Solution Providers' Product Portfolio
Growth Generator: Market Forecasts
Growth Metrics Connected OHW Equipment Growth Drivers Connected OHW Equipment Growth Restraints Global Connected OHW Telematics Installed Base Global Connected OHW Telematics Installed Base by Region Global Connected OHW Telematics Annual Revenue by Region Satellite IoT in OHW Growth Drivers Satellite IoT in OHW Growth Restraints OHW Equipment Satellite IoT Installed Base OHW Equipment Satellite IoT Installed Base, The Publisher's Scenario OHW Equipment Satellite IoT Installed Base, Optimistic Scenario OHW Equipment Satellite IoT Installed Base, Conservative Scenario Forecast Methodology: EIO Forecast Methodology: Connected EIO Forecast Analysis: Opportunity Universe - IoT Connected Devices Forecast Analysis: Opportunity Universe - Connected Vehicles Connected Equipment with Satellite IoT - Base Year (2023) Installed Base Satellite IoT Forecast Scenarios: Methodology and Assumptions
Use Case Analysis
Connected OHW Equipment: Use Case Analysis Satellite IoT in OHW: Use Case Analysis Connected OHW Equipment: Conclusion and Future Outlook
Growth Opportunity Universe
Growth Opportunity 1: Increasing Demand for Real-time Process Monitoring Growth Opportunity 2: New Business Models and Monetization Opportunities Growth Opportunity 3: Decarbonization Strategies Driving Telematics Adoption
Appendix & Next Steps
Benefits and Impacts of Growth Opportunities Next Steps List of Exhibits
