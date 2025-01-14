Analysis Of India's Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market 2024-2030, Featuring Bolt.Earth, Tata Power And Ather Energy
Date
1/14/2025 6:16:10 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Charging Infrastructure in India is Experiencing Transformational Growth due to Upgrades to Fast Charging Points and Sophisticated Battery Technology
Dublin, Jan. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure, India, 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report assesses the current status of electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure in India and identifies future charging requirements by region and state. While the development of charging infrastructure in India is still in its early stages, it is growing rapidly to meet the increasing demand, as consumer preference for EVs rises. Metropolitan and urban areas are leading in developing charging infrastructure, while rural and northeastern regions still require significant attention and investment. The government is promoting the development of EV infrastructure through various initiatives, such as the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid &) Electric Vehicles (FAME) scheme, and by collaborating with private sector players. With further initiatives and substantial investments, India's EV charging network is expected to expand significantly over the next 7 years.
The report examines industry trends impacting the development of this market and provides an overview of charging infrastructure interoperability and various business models. It explores the factors operating as drivers and restraints in this space and offers a future outlook on EV charging infrastructure. An analysis of operating charging infrastructure is included, detailing the number of charging stations and points by state and region. The report also presents an overview of the competitive environment, highlighting key stakeholders involved in the sector. Finally, the report identifies the opportunities emerging from the changes in this space for market players and stakeholders to leverage.
Key Topics Covered
Transformation in the Indian Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market
Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow? The Strategic Imperatives The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Indian Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Infrastructure Market
Ecosystem
Scope of Analysis Research Methodology Questions This Study Will Answer Regional Segmentation Definitions Competitive Environment Key Competitors Distribution Channel - Charging System Interoperability in India
Growth Generator
Key Growth Metrics Key Findings/Current Status and Future Outlook Growth Drivers Growth Restraints Trends that can Impact the Market Growth of the Indian EV Charging Infrastructure Key Charging Solution Types/Business Models in the Indian EV Charging Industry Average Pricing and Charging Time Pattern Electricity Tariffs Impacting Charging Cost - Select Leading States Forecast Considerations India - Charging Station Forecast India - Charging Station Forecast by Region India - Charging Points Forecast India - EVs Per Charging Point Forecast India - EV Parc Forecast India - EV Sales Forecast EV Sales Forecast by Region EV Charging Infrastructure Adoption by Region - 2023 Comparison Summary EV Fast Charging Infrastructure by States - 2023 Key Contributors Top 10 Charging Station Operators - PSU and Private Market Share - Charging Station Operators
Growth Generator: Charging Infrastructure Market Analysis - Northern Region
Key Growth Metrics Charging Infrastructure Analysis - Northern Region
Growth Generator: Charging Infrastructure Market Analysis - Northeastern Region
Key Growth Metrics Charging Infrastructure Analysis - Northeastern Region
Growth Generator: Charging Infrastructure Market Analysis - Eastern Region
Key Growth Metrics Charging Infrastructure Analysis - Eastern Region
Growth Generator: Charging Infrastructure Market Analysis - Central Region
Key Growth Metrics Charging Infrastructure Analysis - Central Region
Growth Generator: Charging Infrastructure Market Analysis - Western Region
Key Growth Metrics Charging Infrastructure Analysis - Western Region
Growth Generator: Charging Infrastructure Market Analysis - Southern Region
Key Growth Metrics Charging Infrastructure Analysis - Southern Region
Key Stakeholders
Growth Opportunity Universe
Growth Opportunity 1: Fast Charging Infrastructure Growth Opportunity 2: Renewable Energy Growth Opportunity 3: Dynamic Wireless EV Charging Infrastructure
Key Conclusions
Appendix & Next Steps
Benefits and Impacts of Growth Opportunities Next Steps List of Exhibits
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
CONTACT:
CONTACT:
Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager
...
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
MENAFN14012025004107003653ID1109088112
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.