Analysis Of India's Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market 2024-2030, Featuring Bolt.Earth, Tata Power And Ather Energy

This report assesses the current status of electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure in India and identifies future charging requirements by region and state. While the development of charging infrastructure in India is still in its early stages, it is growing rapidly to meet the increasing demand, as consumer preference for EVs rises. Metropolitan and urban areas are leading in developing charging infrastructure, while rural and northeastern regions still require significant attention and investment. The government is promoting the development of EV infrastructure through various initiatives, such as the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid &) Electric Vehicles (FAME) scheme, and by collaborating with private sector players. With further initiatives and substantial investments, India's EV charging network is expected to expand significantly over the next 7 years.

The report examines industry trends impacting the development of this market and provides an overview of charging infrastructure interoperability and various business models. It explores the factors operating as drivers and restraints in this space and offers a future outlook on EV charging infrastructure. An analysis of operating charging infrastructure is included, detailing the number of charging stations and points by state and region. The report also presents an overview of the competitive environment, highlighting key stakeholders involved in the sector. Finally, the report identifies the opportunities emerging from the changes in this space for market players and stakeholders to leverage.

Key Topics Covered

Transformation in the Indian Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market



Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperatives The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Indian Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Infrastructure Market

Ecosystem



Scope of Analysis

Research Methodology

Questions This Study Will Answer

Regional Segmentation

Definitions

Competitive Environment

Key Competitors Distribution Channel - Charging System Interoperability in India

Growth Generator



Key Growth Metrics

Key Findings/Current Status and Future Outlook

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Trends that can Impact the Market Growth of the Indian EV Charging Infrastructure

Key Charging Solution Types/Business Models in the Indian EV Charging Industry

Average Pricing and Charging Time Pattern

Electricity Tariffs Impacting Charging Cost - Select Leading States

Forecast Considerations

India - Charging Station Forecast

India - Charging Station Forecast by Region

India - Charging Points Forecast

India - EVs Per Charging Point Forecast

India - EV Parc Forecast

India - EV Sales Forecast

EV Sales Forecast by Region

EV Charging Infrastructure Adoption by Region - 2023 Comparison Summary

EV Fast Charging Infrastructure by States - 2023 Key Contributors

Top 10 Charging Station Operators - PSU and Private Market Share - Charging Station Operators

Growth Generator: Charging Infrastructure Market Analysis - Northern Region



Key Growth Metrics Charging Infrastructure Analysis - Northern Region

Growth Generator: Charging Infrastructure Market Analysis - Northeastern Region



Key Growth Metrics Charging Infrastructure Analysis - Northeastern Region

Growth Generator: Charging Infrastructure Market Analysis - Eastern Region



Key Growth Metrics Charging Infrastructure Analysis - Eastern Region

Growth Generator: Charging Infrastructure Market Analysis - Central Region



Key Growth Metrics Charging Infrastructure Analysis - Central Region

Growth Generator: Charging Infrastructure Market Analysis - Western Region



Key Growth Metrics Charging Infrastructure Analysis - Western Region

Growth Generator: Charging Infrastructure Market Analysis - Southern Region



Key Growth Metrics Charging Infrastructure Analysis - Southern Region

Key Stakeholders



Tata Power Ather Energy

Growth Opportunity Universe



Growth Opportunity 1: Fast Charging Infrastructure

Growth Opportunity 2: Renewable Energy Growth Opportunity 3: Dynamic Wireless EV Charging Infrastructure

Key Conclusions

The Last Word

Appendix & Next Steps



Benefits and Impacts of Growth Opportunities

Next Steps List of Exhibits

