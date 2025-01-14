Ukrainian Forces Shoot Down 58 Enemy Drones, 21 More Disappear From Radar

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Defense Forces of Ukraine shot down 58 Russian Shahed attack UAVs and other types of drones used by the Russian to attack Ukraine since the evening of January 13.

The Ukrainian Air Force announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

Starting at 18:30 on January 13, Russians attacked Ukraine with 80 Shahed-type attack UAVs and various types of decoy drones from the directions of Russia's Millerovo, Orel, Kursk, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk.

Ukraine's anti-aircraft missile troops, EW units, and mobile fire groups repelled that enemy air attack.

As of 09:00 on Tuesday, January 14, 58 Shahed attack UAVs and other types of drones have been confirmed downed in the Poltava, Sumy, Kharkiv, Cherkasy, Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Kirovohrad, Dnipropetrovsk, Mykolaiv, Odesa and Kherson regions.

Downed enemy UAVs caused damage in the Sumy, Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Kharkiv and Cherkasy regions, affecting private and apartment buildings, cars, and property.

According to preliminary information, there have been no reported fatalities. Those injured are receiving assistance.

As many as 21 enemy decoy drones disappeared from radar (without negative consequences).

Photo: Sumy RMA