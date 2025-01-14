ZJLD Group Been Included In The FTSE Global Equity Index Series

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



HONG KONG SAR - OutReach - 4 December 2023 - ZJLD Group ('ZJLD' or the 'Company', together with the Company's subsidiaries, collectively the 'Group'; SEHK stock code: 06979. HK), the fourth largest private-owned baijiu enterprise in China, is pleased to announce its inclusion in the FTSE Global Equity Index Series (GEIS), of them four are FTSE All World Index, FTSE Global All Cap Index, FTSE Global Total Cap Index, and FTSE Global Large Cap Index with effective from 18 December 2023 (i.e. after market close on Friday, 15 December).

FTSE Russell is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the London Stock Exchange Group ('LSEG') that provides stock market indices and related data services. As one of the leaders in the global index industry, FTSE Russell provides innovative benchmarking, analytics and data solutions to investors worldwide. Its thousands of indices are used to measure and benchmark various asset classes across more than 70 countries and regions, covering approximately 98% of investable markets globally, with around US$20 trillion in assets benchmarked to FTSE Russell indices.

In addition, ZJLD Group was included in the Hang Seng Composite and nine other indexes on September 4 of this year and officially accessed the 'Hong Kong Stock Connect'. The inclusion into the FTSE Russell GEIS reflects the international capital market's recognition of the Group's future development potential and long-term investment value. It is expected to bring more potential incremental capital inflows and enhance liquidity. Moreover, the endorsement of internationally authoritative indices will help boost brand awareness and attract the attention of global capital, thereby facilitating the realisation of long-term investment value.

Wind, a top-tier financial information service provider in Mainland China, has recently awarded the Group an ESG 'AA' rating. Ranking fourth among 61 companies in the beverage industry and first among baijiu companies, ZJLD's series of practices from the three dimensions of environmental, social, and governance have been well acknowledged by authoritative institutions. In the future, the Group will continue to uphold the principles of sustainable development, continuously improve its ESG project governance capabilities and risk management, strengthen information disclosure related to ESG and social responsibility, and increase investor confidence in the Group's potential for sustainable development.

About ZJLD Group Inc

Zhenjiu was established in 1975 in Zunyi, Guizhou, China's prime production area of sauce-aroma baijiu. In 1988, it was honored with the Silver Award of the National Quality Award at the 5th National Wine Appreciation Conference. It is one of the 'Three Great Sauce Flavor Brands in Guizhou', along with Moutai and Xijiu. In the same year, it was admitted by the Protocol Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Communication Department of the Ministry of Economy and Trade, and the Great Hall of the People Management Bureau to become one of the four baijiu brands served at China's national banquets.

ZJLD Group Inc. is a leading baijiu group in China devoted to offering baijiu products, including sauce-aroma, mixed-aroma, and strong-aroma, with sauce-aroma being its core. In terms of revenue in 2022, the Company was deemed the fourth-largest private baijiu company in China, according to Frost & Sullivan statistics. The Company operates four major baijiu brands in China, including Zhenjiu and Lidu, and two leading regional names, Xiangjiao and Kaikouxiao. ZJLD prides itself on inheriting the time-honored baijiu-brewing techniques and reinvigorating them to develop iconic recipes and classical flavours. It strives to develop a wide variety of aromatic and mellow baijiu products to meet the diverse preferences of consumers, seize broader market opportunities, and promote traditional Chinese baijiu culture.



