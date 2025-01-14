Nicaraguans Defy Ortega’S Migration Crackdown During Holiday Season

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Spanish newspaper El País reports on the challenging border crossings between Nicaragua and Costa Rica. Thousands of Nicaraguans living in Costa Rica, including exiles, traveled home for the holidays.



They faced new migration laws that threatened fines and imprisonment for irregular border crossings. The border areas bustled with activity as people returned to Costa Rica after the festivities.



Bus tickets were scarce, reflecting the deep connection between the two countries. Costa Rica has long been a refuge for Nicaraguans fleeing poverty and unrest.



Since 2018, over 200,000 Nicaraguan exiles have sought safety in Costa Rica . The Ortega-Murillo regime has tightened control over border crossings. Military personnel now check travelers against lists of suspected opposition members.



In December 2024, Nicaragua's parliament passed a law imposing harsh penalties on irregular border crossings. Fines of up to $1,000 and prison sentences of six months to two years were introduced.







The law targets those accused of undermining national integrity or conspiring against the state. Despite these risks, many Nicaraguans chose to reunite with their families for the holidays.

Resilience and Struggle

They used informal paths and relied on smugglers to evade military checkpoints. This mass movement demonstrated the resilience of family bonds in the face of political oppression.



One exile who returned after three years described the atmosphere of fear at the border. She noted that even those not involved in politics felt anxious about crossing. The desire to see loved ones outweighed the risks for many travelers.



The situation highlights the ongoing struggle for freedom in Nicaragua . The Ortega-Murillo regime continues to consolidate power, recently passing constitutional reforms to ensure their continued rule. These actions have further eroded democratic institutions in the country.



As Nicaraguans navigate these challenging circumstances, their determination to maintain family ties remains strong. The border crossings serve as a testament to the human spirit's resilience against authoritarian control.

