Rixos Montaza Alexandria: A Timeless Fusion of Luxury, Heritage, and Elegance

(MENAFN- Iris Media Press Services) Egypt: Set against a breathtaking backdrop of timeless history and Mediterranean vistas, Rixos Montaza Alexandria proudly opened its doors in January 2025. Nestled within one of Egypt's most historically significant regions, this exquisite resort blends the grandeur of the past with the unparalleled luxury and sophistication synonymous with the Rixos brand.



In its first phase, the resort unveiled the majestic Salamlek Palace and the serene King Fouad Lodges, inviting guests to indulge in a harmonious blend of history, opulence, and modern luxury. Future phases will unfold to introduce even more exceptional experiences, expanding the resort’s allure.



Discover the Signature Highlights of Rixos Montaza Alexandria



• A Royal Retreat: Salamlek Palace

Step into the magnificent Salamlek Palace, a true jewel of historical significance. This grand palace features 18 elegantly appointed suites and rooms, including the legendary Royal Suite originally designed for Khedive Abbas Helmy II and his royal family.

The palace's allure extends to its world-class Nouvelle Cuisine Restaurant “Royal Table - 1892 ” as well as the unmatched A la carte dining experience “ La Comtesse ”, where refined dining meets exceptional services. For unforgettable moments, the opulent Salamlek Banquet Hall & Plaza is a stunning venue for memorable moments. Relaxation reaches new heights at the Anjana Spa, where guests can unwind in luxurious indoor and outdoor pools, immersing themselves in pure tranquility.



• Beachfront Bliss at King Fouad Lodges

Nestled along the Mediterranean shoreline, King Fouad Lodges provide 80 luxurious lodges, each with private terraces, sweeping sea views, and direct beach access. Guests indulge in vibrant seaside experiences at the exclusive Beach Club and savor culinary delights at the resort’s premium restaurants and bars.



• Elegant Villas and Bungalows

Indulge in unparalleled luxury in the resort's 326 spacious Rooms, Suites, and Villas, alongside 31 exclusive Bungalows. Whether you seek privacy, romance, or family luxury, these accommodations combine sophisticated design with breathtaking surroundings, ensuring your every need is met.

Additionally, discover 152 beautifully appointed Club Rooms & Suites, complemented by a main restaurant and two exceptional à la carte dining experiences, to Satisfy every palate.



• Culinary Journeys to Delight the Senses

Embark on an extraordinary gastronomic adventure with two main restaurants, six exceptional à la carte venues, and seven stylish bars and lounges. Savor a diverse selection of international cuisines, Mediterranean delicacies, and expertly crafted beverages—all set in enchanting and immersive dining environments. Every meal becomes a sensory celebration, offering a fusion of flavors that will delight even the most discerning connoisseur.



• Unparalleled Entertainment and Sports

For those seeking adventure or leisure, the Montaza Sports Club offers a wealth of activities. From Tennis Courts and Padel Tennis to a Multi-court and Basketball Court, there’s no shortage of ways to stay active and entertained. Whether you're a competitive athlete or a leisurely traveler, Rixos Montaza Alexandria ensures every moment is filled with excitement and enjoyment.



• Spectacular Event Spaces

From intimate gatherings to grand celebrations, Rixos Montaza Alexandria provides awe-inspiring venues for any occasion. Whether hosting a fairytale wedding, an important corporate event, or a private celebration, each space radiates elegance, grandeur, and the timeless beauty of the Mediterranean.



• Strategic Location

Perfectly situated just moments from Alexandria’s iconic landmarks, including the Bibliotheca Alexandrina and the Greco-Roman Museum, the resort offers a seamless balance between serene relaxation and cultural exploration. Step outside the gates to experience the cultural richness of Alexandria, or simply retreat into the tranquil luxury of the resort.

The resort is set within a sprawling public park, offering guests and visitors an open, expansive environment. Spanning 370 acres of land, this vibrant space serves as a serene sanctuary where nature meets luxury. Its breathtaking vistas, accessibility, and vast layout make it a truly unique destination for leisure and hospitality.



Erkan Yildirim, Managing Director of Rixos Hotels Egypt, commented on this anticipated expansion, stating: "Rixos Montaza Alexandria is more than just a destination—it’s a journey through history, luxury, and the spirit of the Mediterranean. We are thrilled to offer our guests an extraordinary experience that seamlessly blends timeless elegance with modern sophistication."



MENAFN14012025003390011655ID1109087529