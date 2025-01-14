NTK Announces Candidate For Erode East Constituency

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, Jan14 (IANS) Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) has announced its candidate for the Erode East by-election, scheduled for February 5.

NTK chief Seeman declared M. K. Seethalakshmi as the party's candidate to contest against DMK's V.C. Chandrakumar.

There will be a direct contest between NTK and DMK as the principal opposition parties in Tamil Nadu, including AIADMK, DMDK, and the BJP, have announced not to contest the by-election.

The AIADMK, on January 11, cited the DMK's alleged misuse of official machinery, as well as money and muscle power, in previous as reasons for withdrawing.

On January 12, the DMDK and the BJP-led NDA followed suit, with BJP state president K. Annamalai also alleging potential misuse of government resources by the ruling party.

In a statement posted on his official X account, Seeman said, "The Erode East Assembly Constituency by-election in Tamil Nadu is scheduled to take place on February 5, 2025. I am pleased to announce that my dear sister, M.K. Seethalakshmi, who holds a Master's degree and M.Phil., will contest on behalf of the Naam Tamilar Katchi."

He urged all party members and office bearers to extend full support to Seethalakshmi, adding, "I sincerely request the cooperation of all state, zonal, district, and constituency-level office bearers, as well as office bearers of all wings of the party and Naam Tamilar members, to ensure victory for the Naam Tamilar Katchi in the Erode East by-election."

On January 11, the DMK announced its policy propaganda joint secretary, V.C. Chandrakumar, as the candidate for the bypoll on behalf of the INDIA bloc, which it leads in Tamil Nadu.

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee chief, K. Selvaperunthagai, had earlier decided that the DMK would contest the bypoll on behalf of the alliance, even though Erode East is a sitting Congress seat.

The counting of votes for the by-election will be held on February 8.

The by-election was necessitated following the death of veteran Congress leader and MLA E.V.K.S. Elangovan on December 14, 2024, at the age of 75.

Elangovan, a grandnephew of Dravidian icon Periyar E.V. Ramasamy, was elected from Erode East in the by-election of 2023 after his son, Thirumagan Everaa, who represented the constituency, passed away on January 4, 2023 at the age of 46 due to a heart attack.