Rajnath Singh Inaugurates Heritage Museum, Hoists 108-Foot Tricolour In Jammu

1/14/2025 3:12:39 AM

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Akhnoor/Jammu- Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday hoisted a 108-foot national flag and inaugurated a heritage museum in the Akhnoor border belt of Jammu, a defence spokesperson said.

Singh, accompanied by the chief of defence staff (CDS), was received by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and senior officers amid tight security. He participated in the 9th armed forces Veterans' Day programme celebrated at Tanda Artillery Brigade.

The Museum showcases weapons used in various wars in J-K and sculptures of war heroes.

Over 1,000 veterans from Jammu, Akhnoor, Pallanwala, Rakhmuthi, Naushera, and Sunderbani are expected to attend the event, the defence spokesperson added.

As a special gesture, mobility equipment such as motorised wheelchairs, e-scooters, and auto-rickshaws will be distributed to the veterans.

Kashmir Observer

