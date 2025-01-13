Chelsea Villarreal Joins Partner Real Estate As Senior Growth Manager

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Partner is thrilled to announce the addition of Chelsea Villarreal as Senior Growth Manager, bringing her proven expertise and passion for empowering real estate professionals to the team. With over a decade of experience in real estate operations, marketing, and agent success strategies, Chelsea's leadership is set to elevate Partner Real Estate's mission of creating transformative opportunities for agents nationwide.Chelsea's impressive resume highlights her ability to exponentially grow business outcomes for real estate professionals. From her tenure as Chief Operating Officer at Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty to her leadership roles at cutting-edge real estate tech startups, Chelsea has consistently delivered results. She has honed her skills in operational infrastructure, lead generation, customer relations, and agent development. Over her career, she has led teams of over 100 agents, facilitated more than 1,000 transactions, and contributed to $1 billion in sales volume.“Helping real estate agents succeed isn't just my profession-it's my passion,” said Chelsea Villarreal.“I thrive on generating more business, building operational systems, and driving conversion rates to help agents achieve extraordinary results.”Currently based in Austin, TX, Chelsea's roots remain strong in Southern California, where she lived for nearly five years in Downtown Los Angeles. Her deep understanding of these markets, combined with her innovative strategies, makes her an invaluable asset to Partner Real Estate.Outside of her professional pursuits, Chelsea is a proud mother who enjoys hiking, exploring cities, cheering on Texas football, and attending stand-up comedy shows. Her dynamic personality and commitment to fostering relationships resonate with Partner Real Estate's values of authenticity and collaboration.Rudy Lira Kusuma, Founder of Partner Real Estate, expressed his enthusiasm for Chelsea's new role:“Chelsea Villarreal embodies our vision of growth and innovation. Her proven track record and genuine dedication to agent success will undoubtedly empower our team and drive unparalleled results.”As Senior Growth Manager, Chelsea will focus on scaling operations, enhancing agent support systems, and developing strategies that align with Partner Real Estate's goal of redefining success in the real estate industry.About Partner Real EstatePartner Real Estate is dedicated to revolutionizing the real estate industry through cutting-edge technology, unparalleled agent support, and a commitment to excellence. Our team system ensures exceptional results for clients and agents alike, making us the ultimate partner for real estate success.For more information, visit

