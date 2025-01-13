Tampa General Hospital Ranks #1 In The Nation For Transplants By Volume

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

TGH Transplant Institute sets a new record for transplant services, with 889 transplants completed in 2024.

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tampa General Hospital is ranked first in the nation for transplants, completing the most procedures of any transplant center in the United States during 2024. Having completed 889 transplants between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31, 2024, Tampa General also set a new national record for transplant procedures in one year.

"Tampa General is not just one of the nation's leading academic systems, it is now the first choice in America for patients in need of a transplant," said TGH President and CEO John Couris. "That's because this team is exceptional at what they do and is backed by the latest academic research and the most innovative technologies in health care. The #1 ranking is a testament to Tampa General's commitment to achieve the best possible patient outcomes."

Tampa General, which was ranked fourth in the country for transplants by volume in 2023, surpassed Mayo Clinic Hospital Arizona, University of California San Francisco Medical Center and The Cleveland Clinic Foundation to achieve the top spot for 2024. Data were revealed today by the Organ Procurement & Transplantation Network .

The rankings not only calculate the volume of procedures, but they are also a reliable indicator of patient outcomes. Surgeons who perform more transplants have greater proficiency, and strong proficiency contributes to the best possible patient outcomes. This is incredibly meaningful for patients undergoing complex procedures. The latest data from the Scientific Registry of Transplant Recipients , which evaluates data from transplant programs across the nation, confirms that Tampa General Hospital is one of the best for patient outcomes.

"Behind every number is a patient who has a greater chance of living a long and healthy life because of the world-class team at the TGH Transplant Institute," said Dr. Kiran Dhanireddy, vice president and chief of the TGH Transplant Institute.

"This incredible achievement is a testament to the organization's mission to save lives."

In 2024, Tampa General completed the following transplant procedures:



500 kidneys

110 living donor kidneys

279 livers

Five living donor livers

51 hearts

42 lungs

Three heart and lung 14 kidney and pancreas

Last June marked the 50th anniversary of Tampa General's Transplant Institute , which completed its first transplant in 1974. In the five decades since, TGH surgeons have completed more than 14,000 transplant surgeries, a milestone achieved by only a few dozen hospitals nationwide.

ABOUT TAMPA GENERAL HOSPITAL

Tampa General Hospital, a 981-bed, not-for-profit, academic health system, is one of the largest hospitals in America and delivers world-class care as the region's only center for Level l trauma and comprehensive burn care. Tampa General Hospital is the highest-ranked hospital in the market in U.S. News & World Report's 2024-2025 Best Hospitals , with two medical specialties ranking among the top 20 in the nation and eight medical specialties ranking among the top 50 best hospital programs in the United States. Tampa General Hospital has been designated as a model of excellence by the 2022 Fortune/Merative 100 Top Hospitals list. The academic health system's commitment to growing and developing its team members is recognized by three prestigious Forbes magazine rankings – in the top 100 nationally in the 2024 America's Best Large Employers , the top 50 in Florida in the 2024 America's Best Employers by State and the 2023 America's Best Employers for Women . Tampa General is the safety net hospital for the region, caring for everyone regardless of their ability to pay, and in fiscal year 2022, provided a net community benefit of approximately $240.3 million in the form of health care for underinsured patients, community education, and financial support to community health organizations in Tampa Bay. It is one of the nation's busiest adult solid organ transplant centers and is the primary teaching hospital for the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine. With five medical helicopters, Tampa General Hospital transports critically injured or ill patients from 23 surrounding counties to receive the advanced care they need. Tampa General houses a nationally accredited comprehensive stroke center, and its 32-bed Neuroscience, Intensive Care Unit is the largest on the West Coast of Florida.

It also is home to the Muma Children's Hospital at TGH, the Jennifer Leigh Muma 82-bed neonatal intensive care unit, and a nationally accredited rehabilitation center. Tampa General Hospital's footprint includes TGH North, which is comprised of three hospitals and several outpatient locations in Citrus and Hernando counties, 17 Tampa General Medical Group Primary Care offices, TGH Family Care Center Kennedy, two TGH Outpatient Centers, TGH Virtual Health, and 20 TGH Imaging outpatient radiology centers throughout Hillsborough, Pasco, Pinellas and Palm Beach counties. Tampa Bay area residents also receive world-class care from the

TGH Urgent Care powered by the Fast Track

network of clinics. To see a medical care professional live anytime, anywhere on a smartphone, tablet or computer, visit Virtual Health | Tampa General Hospital (tgh) . As one of the largest hospitals in the country, Tampa General Hospital is the first in Florida to partner with GE Healthcare and open a clinical command center that provides real-time situational awareness to improve and better coordinate patient care at a lower cost.

For more information, go to

.

Media Contact:

Amanda Bevis

(202) 680-9262 (cell)

[email protected]

SOURCE Tampa General Hospital

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED