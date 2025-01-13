(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Valentine's Day gifts for men should be just as thoughtful, creative, and exciting as those for women. At Manly Man Co., we've made it our mission to fix that.

VISTA, CA, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- When it comes to Valentine's Day, it's not just the thought that counts-especially for men. A survey by Manly Man Co. , the leader in unique Valentine's Day gifts for men , reveals that 70.5% of American men feel stuck pretending they're thrilled about receiving gifts that don't hit the mark. This nationwide survey of 1,000 Americans sheds light on the“gift gap” between what men want and what they actually get-and how it impacts Valentine's Day celebrations.“Our survey highlights a clear disconnect in gift-giving traditions,” says Greg Murray CEO of Manly Man Co.“Valentine's Day gifts for men should be just as thoughtful, creative, and exciting as those for women. At Manly Man Co., we've made it our mission to fix that with unforgettable options like Beef Jerky Flower Bouquets, Bacon Bouquets and edible greeting cards crafted from beef jerky”PLEASE ATTRIBUTE THIS AS A SURVEY BY MANLY MAN CO. IN ALL MEDIA COVERAGEKey Findings from the Survey:1. Better Gifts Could Ignite Romance -Thoughtful gifts don't just make men happy-they can also spark connection. When asked if better Valentine's Day gifts would make them more likely to“give romantic favors,” 67% of men enthusiastically said“yes.”2. Many Americans Don't Enjoy Their Valentine's Day Gifts -The stats tell a stark story: 36.4% of Americans say they've never been excited by a Valentine's Day gift from their partner, and 34.5% say they can't remember the last time they were.3. Men Are Dropping Hints -Men are trying to bridge the gap by hinting at what they actually want. More than half (55.9%) admit to planting suggestions for better Valentine's Day gifts.4. Women May Be Getting Better Gifts -The survey shows that 74.7% of Americans believe women receive better Valentine's Day gifts. Interestingly, 50.2% of women agree.5. Everyone Thinks They're the Best Gifter -Gift-giving confidence is universal: 50.9% of men think they give better gifts than their partner, while 49.1% of women believe the same.This Valentine's Day, Manly Man Co. invites couples to close the“gift gap” with creative, unique gifts for men that they'll actually love.

