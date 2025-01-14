Turkish security forces neutralize nine PKK/YPG terrorists in northern Syria

(MENAFN) Turkish security "neutralized" nine PKK/YPG terrorists in northern Syria, Türkiye’s National Defense stated on Tuesday. The terrorists were trying an assault on Turkish troops, the ministry posted on X.



"We are determined to destroy at its source," it declared, also saying: "Our fight will go on until the terrorists disappear from this geography."



The word "neutralize" is used by Turkish authorities to suggest that the terrorists in question have either surrendered or been killed or caught.



Since 2016, Ankara has conducted three successful anti-terror operations in northern Syria—Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019)—to stop the establishment of a terror corridor and allow the population to live in peace.



Over 40,000 people, including women, children, and newborns, have died as a result of the PKK's 40-year terror campaign against Turkey. The PKK is classified as a terrorist organization by the US, EU, and Türkiye. The Syrian branch of the PKK is called the YPG.



