Qatar Amir Discusses Gaza Ceasefire Negotiations With Hamas Delegation

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Jan 13 (KUNA) -- Qatari Amir Tamim bin Hamad discussed on Monday with a delegation by the Palestinian Islamic resistance movement "Hamas," the latest developments in the ceasefire negotiations in the Gaza Strip.

A statement by the Qatari Amiri Diwan said that this came during the reception of the Amir with the delegation, headed by Dr. Khalil Al-Hayya in Lusail Palace, Doha.

During the meeting, the Amir reiterated his country's position towards the Palestinian cause, and the establishment of an independent state with East Jerusalem as its capital, as well as the latest permanent ceasefire negotiation developments.

The Amir also received US President-elect Donald Trump's Middle East Envoy, Steve Witkoff, and National Security Council Coordinator for the Middle East and North Africa, Brett McGurk. (end)

