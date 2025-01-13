Increasingly Bullish Technical Picture For Crude Oil

Oil closed the previous three weeks higher and is rising at the start of the new week, driven by various bullish factors. Most of them are temporary, but they are altering the long-term technical picture, changing speculators' attitudes towards oil and attracting bulls.

Brent oil is moving steadily above $80, entering the peak area of October last year. Last week, Brent closed near its 50-week moving average. Further gains at the start of the week indicate the strength of buyers, who are not deterred by the general risk apprehension that is causing a sell-off in equities and bonds.

The main reason for this dynamic is the return of interest in oil. The US has tightened sanctions against Russia's oil and gas sector, lifting demand for affordable alternatives. While these were sanctions of the outgoing Biden administration, Trump may continue this policy as he often promotes the interests of US producers in an attempt to turn around trade balance dynamics.

Extreme weather in parts of Europe and the US is pushing energy prices higher. Weather is a highly speculative factor; reports often have a greater impact on prices than actual changes in supply and demand. Nevertheless, market sensitivity to this factor should not be underestimated: it may continue to pull quotes upwards despite the headwinds in the form of risk sell-off.