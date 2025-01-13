EQS-News: Nemetschek SE / Key word(s): Personnel

Nemetschek SE: Usman Shuja appointed to the Executive Board of the Nemetschek Group

Corporate News Usman Shuja appointed to the Executive Board of the Nemetschek Group Munich, January 13, 2025 – The Nemetschek Group (ISIN DE 0006452907), a leading global software provider for the digital transformation in the and media industries, is expanding its Executive Board. The Supervisory Board unanimously appointed Usman Shuja to the Executive Board, effective on January 1. Usman Shuja will continue to serve as Chief Division Officer (CDO) of the Build & Construct Division and as CEO of Bluebeam Inc. With this appointment, Usman Shuja becomes the third member of the Executive Board, alongside CEO Yves Padrines and CFO Louise Öfverström. Usman Shuja joined the Nemetschek Group in September 2023. Under his leadership, he has already successfully shaped the strategic direction of the Build & Construct Division with an improved go-to-market approach and the successful execution of Bluebeam's subscription transition. Another important milestone was the successful acquisition of GoCanvas, a leading SaaS provider of field worker collaboration software. "I am delighted to welcome Usman to the Executive Board," says Yves Padrines, CEO of the Nemetschek Group . "He is an exceptional leader with extensive industry expertise and a deep understanding of how companies innovate and evolve to ultimately better serve their customers. Since joining the Nemetschek Group, Usman has already implemented key strategic priorities that position Bluebeam and the Build & Construct Division for the next phase of growth.” On his appointment Usman Shuja states:“I am thrilled to join the Executive Board and work closely with the talented teams across the Nemetschek Group. Together, we have a tremendous opportunity to drive innovation, advance the industry, and deliver exceptional value to our customers and partners. I am looking forward to contributing to the Group's success by fostering growth through innovation, go-to-market excellence, and creating delightful customer experiences, all while pursuing our shared vision for the future.” Usman Shuja is an accomplished technology leader with extensive experience driving operational excellence in international, high-growth companies. Prior to joining the Nemetschek Group, he was Vice President and General Manager of the Connected Buildings division at Honeywell. Other stages in his career included renowned companies such as Boston Consulting Group, IBM and Dell. Usman Shuja was also a founding member of Avathon (formerly SparkCognition), a pioneering software company specializing in artificial intelligence (AI). He holds a master's in public administration (MPA) from the Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University, an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University, and a bachelor's in computer science from the University of Texas at Austin.

About the Nemetschek Group The Nemetschek Group is a globally leading provider of software for digital transformation in the AEC/O and media industries. Its intelligent software solutions cover the entire lifecycle of construction and infrastructure projects and allow creatives to optimize their workflows. Customers can plan, construct, and manage buildings and infrastructure more efficiently and sustainably, and develop digital content such as visualizations, films, and computer games in a creative way. The software company drives new technologies and approaches such as artificial intelligence, digital twins, and open standards (OPEN BIM) in the AEC/O industries to increase productivity and sustainability. We are continuously expanding our portfolio, including through investments in disruptive start-ups. More than 7 million users are currently designing the world with the customer-focused solutions of our four segments. Founded by Prof. Georg Nemetschek in 1963, the Nemetschek Group today employs around 4,000 experts. The company, which has been listed in the MDAX and TecDAX since 1999, achieved a revenue of EUR 851.6 million and an EBITDA of EUR 257.7 million in 2023. -p

