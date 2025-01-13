SES AI Unveils 'AI-Enhanced Battery Cell' For Robots And Drones

(MENAFN- Robotics & News) SES AI unveils 'entirely new AI-enhanced battery cell' for robots and drones

January 13, 2025 by David Edwards

SES AI , a developer and of AI-enhanced high-performance Li-Metal and Li-ion batteries, has unveiled“an entirely new AI-enhanced 2170 cylindrical cell” for emerging humanoid robotics applications.

SES AI's new 2170 cylindrical cell is the first battery that uses an electrolyte discovered by SES AI's Molecular Universe effort, which is mapping the physical and chemical properties of the entire universe of small molecules suitable for battery electrolytes (10^11 molecules).

The latest advancements in GPU and computing software have accelerated the time to map the single molecule properties of the Molecular Universe from more than 8,000 years to just two months.

This transformation in molecule discovery originates from the collaboration SES AI entered into with Nvidia, Supermicro and Crusoe in September 2024 and was featured at the 2024 Supercomputing event.

This AI-enhanced 2170 cylindrical cell combines both the industry-standard form factor and large-scale availability of 2170 Li-ion cells with the enhanced low temperature, high-rate performance and high-capacity cycling stability, and reduced gassing and thermal risks of this new electrolyte discovered by AI.

The new cell delivers a compact easy-to-integrate high-energy density and high-power density cell for customers in humanoid robots, drones and other applications.

Founder and CEO Qichao Hu, says:“We were asked by several OEMs to find an electrolyte that would solve the gassing and poor low temperature cycling and rate performance issues they were experiencing with traditional Li-ion 2170 cells used in high-energy applications.

“We believe the new electrolyte we have discovered through our AI solves this issue and opens a new market for us in Li-ion 2170 cells, which are predominantly used in robotics and drone applications.

“The worldwide market for Li-ion cylindrical cells alone is currently estimated at $10 billion in 2023 and expected to grow to $50 billion by 2033 according to Allied Market Research.

“Using this electrolyte in our new cells as well as Li-Metal applications creates additional revenue potential we had not previously anticipated.”